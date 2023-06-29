What helped Kelly Clarkson navigate challenges of divorce with Brandon Blackstock?

Grammy-winning artist Kelly Clarkson opens up about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, shedding light on the instrumental role antidepressants played in helping her navigate the tumultuous process. In a candid account, Clarkson shares her experience, highlighting the challenges she faced and the crucial decision to prioritize her mental well-being during this difficult time.

Kelly Clarkson on seeking help and overcoming pride

During the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson reflects on a poignant moment with her therapist. Overwhelmed by uncontrollable sobbing, she realized that she couldn't face the emotional turmoil on her own. Despite initial reservations and the need to confront childhood issues, she made the courageous decision to put her pride aside and seek support. Realising the importance of her mental health, Clarkson turned to antidepressants, specifically Lexapro, which she took for a period of two months.

Kelly Clarkson's honest journey and self-discovery

Following her divorce filing in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, Clarkson candidly admits that she struggled to maintain a happy facade. In private moments, she found herself grappling with intense emotions, often reduced to tears that left her unable to find words. The realization that her marriage was irreparable became an emotional weight she couldn't bear alone. Clarkson saw the need for help and made the honest choice to seek assistance through antidepressants. She openly acknowledges that this decision was instrumental in her ability to navigate the challenging journey of divorce.

The admission by Kelly Clarkson emphasises how crucial it is to give mental health top priority when going through challenging life transitions. She wants to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness and emphasise the path to self-discovery that may come from seeking help by exposing her personal challenges. The vulnerability of Clarkson serves as a powerful signal that seeking assistance is not a sign of weakness but rather a brave step towards recovery and development. Her experiences inspire other people to prioritise their well-being during trying times as she continues to balance her personal and professional life. People in similar situations might draw inspiration from Clarkson's experience, which serves as a reminder that they are not alone and that getting help can be a sign of strength.

