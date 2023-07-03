What helped Kim Kardashian bond with daughter North West? SKIMS mogul reveals

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together, they take their role as co-parents quite seriously. The mother of four often gives sneak peek into her children’s lives through her social media account. The SKIMS mogul even has a joint TikTok account with eldest daughter North West in which they post adorable video clips.

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian opened up about what helped her in bonding with North West on a deeper level. Here is what she has to say.

Kim Kardashian on bonding with daughter North West

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian said that failing at the ‘baby bar’ exams three times helped her daughter, North West, relate to her on a deeper level. She said, “For a long time it was difficult for [North] to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test. But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

Kim Kardashian also said that the ‘Kardashians’ episode which highlighted her passing the bar exam on fourth attempt was one of her favorite episodes.

Kim Kardashian learned that she had finally passed the bar exam in December 2021 while sitting in a Red Lobster parking lot. During the confessional the SKIMS mogul said, “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me.” Kim also shared the news on her Instagram account and said that though she failed three times she always got back up and studied harder.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with estranged ex-husband Kanye West: North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Couple of months after divorce with Kim was finalized Kanye West married Bianca Censori in a non legally binding ceremony.

