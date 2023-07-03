What helped Kim Kardashian bond with daughter North West? SKIMS mogul reveals

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian opened up about what helped her in bonding with North West on a deeper level. Here is what she has to say.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari Published on Jul 03, 2023   |  12:51 PM IST  |  3.6K
Kim Kardashian (Image via Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Image via Instagram)

Key Highlight

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together, they take their role as co-parents quite seriously. The mother of four often gives sneak peek into her children’s lives through her social media account. The SKIMS mogul even has a joint TikTok account with eldest daughter North West in which they post adorable video clips.

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian opened up about what helped her in bonding with North West on a deeper level. Here is what she has to say.  

Kim Kardashian on bonding with daughter North West

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian said that failing at the ‘baby bar’ exams three times helped her daughter, North West, relate to her on a deeper level. She said, “For a long time it was difficult for [North] to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test. But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

Kim Kardashian also said that the ‘Kardashians’ episode which highlighted her passing the bar exam on fourth attempt was one of her favorite episodes.

ALSO READ: Why is Kanye West getting slammed for bringing daughter North West to his 46th birthday party? DEETS here

Kim Kardashian learned that she had finally passed the bar exam in December 2021 while sitting in a Red Lobster parking lot. During the confessional the SKIMS mogul said, “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me.” Kim also shared the news on her Instagram account and said that though she failed three times she always got back up and studied harder.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with estranged ex-husband Kanye West: North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Couple of months after divorce with Kim was finalized Kanye West married Bianca Censori in a non legally binding ceremony.

ALSO READ: Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori invite meme fest after changing their signature style

Advertisement
How old is Kanye West?
Kanye West is 44 years old
Who is Kanye's new wife?
A few months after tying the knot with the Australian native Bianca, 28, the 45 year old has been sporting a much happier demeanour during their smitten sightings.
What is Kanye doing now?
The Yeezus hitmaker also runs his own Sunday Service, which has been attended by many famous faces, including Sia, Donald Glover and Lizzo. Kanye has also made a name for himself in the fashion industry and has showcased his Yeezy collection during fashion week. In June 2020, he signed a ten-year deal for Yeezy Gap.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!