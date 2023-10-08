'What, I know that guy!': When Daniel Radcliffe revealed he had a 'strange relationship' with Harry Potter co-star Robert Pattinson

It might seem like a pipe dream now, but many Harry Potter fanatics will remember that Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson were once co-stars. The two shared the screen while filming Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which was the 4th installment in the blockbuster franchise. It won't be too far-fetched to think, that the duo might have struck up a good bond because of their time together. But in an old interview, Daniel admitted that in fact, their relationship was quite strange.

Daniel Radcliffe says Robert Pattinson and his relationship is strange

All the way back in 2021, the actor appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show where he opened up about his bond with Robert Pattinson. Radcliffe admitted that he wasn't aware Pattinson was going to star in his own franchise, the Twilight series, and found out about it when he saw the movie's billboard in NYC. He said "I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!'"

He explained, that he didn't know the craze around the vampire books at the time. Daniel said, "I hadn't heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn't been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it's odd." He continued, "We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists." Reportedly while everyone just assumed that they're "great mates," in reality, they haven't seen each other "in ages."

Daniel Radcliffe reveals which country has the most hardcore fans

While talking about Harry Potter and Twilight fandoms, the host enquired about Daniel which country in his opinion has the most "full-on" fans. Without missing a beat the Harry Potter actor replied, "Japan." He elaborated, "They love Potter over there. I had my truest kind of Beatlemania-type experience once when I was over there." Reportedly when the actor was at a Japanese school, he brushed passed a girl, and when he spoke to her to apologize, she "fainted" at the sight of the actor.

