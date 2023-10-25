‘What I really wanted to do…’: Revisiting moment when Taylor Lautner spoke about failing to stand up for ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs controversy

Taylor Lautner is a phenomenal actor best known for his part in Twilight. Lautner portrayed the character of werewolf Jacob Black in the hit film series. He is also widely known as the kindest ex-boyfriend the iconic singer Taylor Swift ever had. He recently made headlines after he was seen in Swift's latest music video for the song I Can See You and when he joined her on stage at one of her Eras Tour concert shows. Besides, the actor was also present on stage with Swift when the infamous 2009 controversy happened at the VMAs and Swift won the Best Video award. In a 2013 SNL monologue, Taylor Lautner reacted to the moment he failed to stand up for his ex-girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Does Taylor Lautner resent the fame he received from Twilight? Actor says 'I wish I could have experienced..'

When Taylor Lautner reacted to failing to stand up for Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs controversy

In a 2013 Saturday Night Live monologue, the dynamic actor Taylor Lautner finally addressed the infamous 2009 VMA moment that occurred when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech as she accepted the Best Video Award and Lautner stood still.

Recalling the moment he first joked about how supportive he was of his ex-girlfriend, and then the clip from the VMAs rolled on. After the clip stopped playing, he said, “I guess I could’ve done a lot more, but what I really wanted to do that night was this.” He did a backflip.

Lautner then re-enacted the scene with mannequins representing Swift and Kanye West and said, “Stand aside, baby, I’ll handle this. Not so tough now, are you Kanye West? It just happens to be that you messed up with the wrong Taylor’s.” Lautner then enacted a few karate punches that he threw towards West’s mannequin and a few backflips before he punched West's mannequin head off.

Taylor Lautner thought the whole 2009 VMAs controversy was a skit

As per Rolling Stone, Taylor Lautner wished he had the ability to go back in time and defend Taylor Swift. Lautner revealed in a podcast episode hosted by Lautner's wife, Tay Dome, that he felt Kanye West's iconic interruption of the Cruel Summer singer's 2009 speech was a rehearsed skit.

When Dome asked Lautner what moment he would go back to if he could, he responded to the 2009 VMAs, where he presented his then-girlfriend Swift with a trophy and was unaware that the whole West thing was not a skit.

The Twilight actor said, "I presented her with the award. I stepped back five steps and stood five feet behind her. Kanye leaps onto the platform in the middle of her thank-you speech; I couldn't make it out. They are invisible to me. I'm guessing this was all a scripted farce, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on stage and disrupting Taylor Swift? It simply didn't make sense."

Advertisement

He then added, "If you look back at it, you'll notice that I'm actually laughing and giggling at it. I'm thinking to myself, 'I can't hear them, but this is probably really funny right now.' He leapt off. She had finished. I thought as she turned around, and I saw her face for the first time. ‘Oh no, that wasn't a good idea.'"

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner dated for a very brief time in 2009, when they worked on the movie Valentine's Day.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift surprises fans by bringing ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage during Eras Tour