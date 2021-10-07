What If...? Ep9 Twitter Review: Fans say bye to T’challa, praise Thor’s versatility & Tony Stark’s comeback

The 9th and final episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: The Watcher Broke His Oath? The finale follows the Infinity Ultron’s unstoppable quest to eradicate the multiverse from existence and makes The Watcher go on the ultimate mission as he recruits heroes from across the multiverse. Doctor Strange Supreme, T’Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, Party Thor, Post-Apocalyptic Black Widow and Gamora all join in.

We're also introduced to a new version of Gamora (voiced by Cynthia McWilliams), one who defeated Thanos, stole his armour and destroyed the Infinity Stones with the Infinity Crusher -- an experience that'll seemingly be vital in defeating the empowered Ultron. This universe's Tony Stark briefly prepares to fight the Watcher but has little to no luck.

The final confrontation happens in the ruined Age of Ultron universe, where the heroes are joined by that reality's Black Widow who manages to defeat Ultron for good! Before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

SPOILER! "The Guardians of the multiverse"

I love them more than any of my crushes in the past (except for the dumbshit called killmonger) #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/APVcG9FCuW — Fanny.Longbottom (@Tia7_teen) October 6, 2021

#WhatIf Great finale not the best ep of this season for me, but I really enjoyed it GUARDIANS OF THE MULTIVERSE ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/fvrmiqMrfS — Tiny Toni (@TinyToni_8) October 6, 2021

#whatIf finally a chapter where he does not die. Thanks for that pic.twitter.com/LDbXY96mPd — comfort for tony stans (@lovebottonyS) October 6, 2021

#Whatif Spoilers episode 9

So your telling me that Thor has been on the Avengers, The revengers, The guardians of the galaxy, and now the guardians of the multiverse pic.twitter.com/t1miE3cd5x — Winston (@Swish328) October 6, 2021

#WhatIf

Episode 9 marks the last performance of Chadwick Boseman on the screen. We'll miss you, King. pic.twitter.com/TpfoY2EnZO — Naterior (@Naterior_NK) October 6, 2021

Also Read: What If…? Ep 3 Twitter Review: Twitterati REACTS to Loki's final win and Black Widow’s sarcastic comebacks