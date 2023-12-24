What If Season 2 Episode 3 Ending Explained; exploring the storyline of the new Hulk

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its unique animated take on alternate realities within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Episode 3, titled, What If…Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? brings a festive touch to the series, paying homage to the iconic Christmas movie Die Hard and introducing a new twist to the Hulk storyline.

Happy Hogan's festive heroics: exploring season 2 episode 3 of What If

In the festive spirit of What If...? Season 2, Episode 3 takes a delightful turn by making Happy Hogan the unexpected hero. Drawing inspiration from Die Hard, the animated episode cleverly weaves a narrative where Happy, portrayed by Jon Favreau, steps into the shoes of John McClane. The Die Hard parody is smartly observed, with Justin Hammer taking on the role of the invading villain, and the Avengers Tower serving as the Nakatomi Plaza.

The episode skillfully navigates through key moments of Die Hard, incorporating humor and heart into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the true surprise lies in Happy Hogan's unconventional heroism, which adds a refreshing and humorous twist to the holiday-themed storyline, giving much-needed attention to the character. As the MCU continues to explore alternate realities, this episode stands out as a festive joy, proving that the spirit of Christmas can find its place even in the superhero realm.

Happy Hogan's purple Hulk transformation

Beyond the festive cheer, What If...? Season 2 Episode 3 introduces a significant development in the Hulk storyline. As Happy Hogan becomes entangled in the mission to save Christmas, an unexpected twist occurs – Happy transforms into the Purple Hulk. This deviation from the traditional green Hulk marks a stark difference in the character's mutation, raising intriguing questions about the nature of this transformation.

The Purple Hulk, usually associated with incredible evil in Marvel comics, takes on a unique persona in Happy Hogan. The color and the ability to speak set this new Hulk apart from the established narrative. The episode hints at Tony Stark's experiments to develop a Hulk cure, aiming to maintain the ability to transform without the accompanying anger issues.

As What If...? Season 2 unfolds its animated tales of alternate realities, the unexpected adventures of Happy Hogan and the intriguing twist in the Hulk storyline keep fans eagerly anticipating each new episode. As the engaging second season unfolds, fans can continue to explore the limitless possibilities within the Marvel multiverse until the final and ninth episode of season 2 airs on December 30, 2023.

