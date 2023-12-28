What If Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more

Marvel Studios' What If...? season 2 episode 8 is set to release on Disney+ on December 29, 2023. The show continues the Multiverse Saga by exploring other potential MCU universes. The 5th episode, titled 'What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?', ended with Captain Carter being swooped into a different reality. The upcoming episode will continue this string left behind in the previous season, showcasing Marvel's animated gift to viewers.

Episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more

The second season of What If..? has nine daily episodes airing since December 22, with episode 8 set to air on December 28, and the series finale will conclude one day before New Year's Eve. What If... the Avengers Assembled in 1602?' is the title of the eighth and upcoming episode. Here is a complete list of the release dates and times for different time zones and locations:

Pacific Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 12 am

Central Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 2 am

Eastern Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 3 am

British Summer Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 8 am

Indian Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 9 am

Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 6 pm

Philippines Time Friday, December 29, 2023, 3 pm

Since Disney owns the rights to the show, it cannot presently air on any other platform. The Disney+ website provides consumers with all of the information they need about the membership choices available to them with a single click. For the Indian fans, the 8th episode of the show, What If… The Avengers Assembled In 1602? airs on Disney+ this Friday, December 29 IST.

What to expect from episode 8

The Avengers are made up of characters like Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye. What If..? features new character pairings in its newest season, bringing fans a fresh perspective on the iconic Marvel superheroes.

The official synopsis for What If...? season 2 episode 8 reads: “When Captain Carter is transported to an Elizabethan-era locale that’s populated by modern-day MCU figures, she’ll have to uncover the cause of the temporal anomaly that’s mysteriously stranded so many familiar heroes and villains in the year 1602.” Ashley Bradley, the show's creator, had this to say about the penultimate episode of the second season: “We play around with a slightly different crew from The Avengers.”

According to the official synopsis provided by Marvel Studios for What If…? season 2: “Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer. ”

Elizabeth Olsen is back as Scarlet Witch in What If...? season 2 episode 8, and according to speculation her character is officially dubbed Earth-1602 Wanda Merlin.

