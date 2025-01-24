‘What If Someone Gets Pregnant?:’ Mayim Bialik Reveals Not Knowing The Bachelor ‘Premise’

It appears that Mayim Bialik had some interesting questions after she was explained the concept of The Bachelor. During her appearance on The Viall Files, the actress and neuroscientist shared not knowing about the reality show.

Nick Viall asked Bialik about her take on women in the next season of the ABC show. After which, The Big Bang Theory star asked The Bachelorette alum about its premise.

Viall stated that twenty-five to thirty women appear on the show, and on the first night they come out. He stated, “Sometimes, people [are] like myself; I blacked out and was really nervous. Some people hang glide down.”

While recalling his experience on the ABC show, he shared that the producer asked him what he wanted to do, to which he said that would be introducing himself. He was told that they were unsure about it and proceeded to ask him if he wanted to “parachute in” or something similar to that. Viall shared that they would do a stunt sometimes.

The podcast host further explained that on the first night, they had to make a connection in a zero-second to two-minute period. He stated that an individual is ”safe” when they get a “first impression rose,” and in case a person does not get that, they are out of the show.

Natalie Joy, the spouse of the host, shared that at the end of it, he proposed to one individual, and they got engaged. Viall reflected that contestants have to go through hometown week and fantasy suit week as the final rose ceremony comes close.

While referring to the Fantasy Suit, Bialik asked, “What if someone gets pregnant?” To which Viall quipped that they had been “hoping” and that it would be very hilarious.

The host stated that on his season there were a couple of magazine covers that claimed that he might have gotten one of the individuals pregnant, which was speculation.

