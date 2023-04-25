What is 1, 2, buckle my shoe’ on TikTok? Here's what we know about the viral trend

TikTok is a platform that can make you a celebrity overnight or generate trends that are the subject of discussion. A platform that can help uncover the most recent challenges and trends that are making the rounds on the internet is TikTok. The most popular videos and trends on the site frequently include "sounds," and these audios frequently wind up taking over the app entirely.

Frequently, these are songs that become popular online and encourage many people to create videos with the same sound. However, the most recent music to gain popularity on TikTok is a little peculiar.

People have recently joined the "One, Two, Buckle My Shoe" craze, which is making TikToks that feature a parody of an old song.

Here is everything you need to know if you've heard it out of context and are curious where it came from.

What is the trend about?

The TikTok craze "1, 2, buckle my shoe" is a parody of the well-known children's nursery rhyme from the 18th century. The trend's purpose is to mock the song by drawing parallels between it and the

How did it develop into a trend?

It all began when Eddy, a TikToker, made a video showcasing his Nike shoes. He sang the lyrics to the well-known nursery rhyme in the video, but he gave them a slight Gen-Z spin. Here are the lyrics: "One, two, buckle my shoe." Three, four, fasten more belts. Nike shoes, five, six

With over 23 million views, Eddy's video became viral, and because of the way he performs the tune, the song has since taken over the site. It has become the newest trend on the app, and creators are now sharing the same.

More than 4,000 TikTok users have carried the music and followed the trend, which makes any user rave about it. One, Two, Buckle My Shoe was even remixed by several users, who, for amusement, changed the audio of Eddy's video.

