What is 2 Chainz's net worth? Exploring rapper's wealth and fortune as car accident news sends netizens into frenzy

2 Chainz has been hospitalized after a serious car accident in Miami. TMZ reported that he has suffered neck injuries but is in stable condition. We are taking a look at American rapper 2 Chainz, his career in the music industry, and his net worth.

Formerly known as Tity Boi, 2 Chainz is one of the most popular rappers of now. Originally named Tauheed Epps, the rapper was born in 1977 and grew up in an impoverished neighborhood. However, he started writing and performing rap, while still at school. Later in 2002, he released his first album United We Stand, United We Fall. Today, his net worth stands at a reported $12 million.

Total net worth of 2 Chainz and how he earned it

The main source of the millions that 2 Chainz has earned is his music. This includes recording tracks, writing songs, and collaborating with other artists in the hip-hop space. He has earlier worked with singers and rappers such as Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Drake, and others. He also launched his record label called TRU or The Real University.

Business Ventures and investment properties

The rapper also ventured into hosting the popular Viceland web series known as Most Expensivist. Some of his most popular endorsements include Adidas and Beats by Dre. He also sells his own apparel and merchandise. He owns a clothing line that sells hoodies and sweaters and holds a minority stake in an NBA G League team too. Chainz also launched the Gas Cannabis Company in partnership with The Green Street Agency.

2 Chainz bought his first piece of land in Palmetto, Georgia for approximately 500,000 dollars. In 2016, he invested $2.5 million in a property in LA’s Beachwood Canyon. In 2022, he bought a house in the Hollywood Hills for $3.8 million.

Meanwhile, in an interview with BET, he shared how he has a knack for business. “With me being a part of anything, it’s important that I have some type of true alignment or something organic with the business or the strategy,” 2 Chainz said. “It’s something I just do, and I’ve been blessed along the way to add value to many things,” the rapper added.

