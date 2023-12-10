What is 2 Chainz's net worth? Exploring rapper's wealth and fortune as car accident news sends netizens into frenzy
American rapper 2 Chainz has built a fortune for himself with multiple houses in Los Angeles, taking a look at his success. Read on to know more about his net worth!
2 Chainz has been hospitalized after a serious car accident in Miami. TMZ reported that he has suffered neck injuries but is in stable condition. We are taking a look at American rapper 2 Chainz, his career in the music industry, and his net worth.
Formerly known as Tity Boi, 2 Chainz is one of the most popular rappers of now. Originally named Tauheed Epps, the rapper was born in 1977 and grew up in an impoverished neighborhood. However, he started writing and performing rap, while still at school. Later in 2002, he released his first album United We Stand, United We Fall. Today, his net worth stands at a reported $12 million.
Total net worth of 2 Chainz and how he earned it
The main source of the millions that 2 Chainz has earned is his music. This includes recording tracks, writing songs, and collaborating with other artists in the hip-hop space. He has earlier worked with singers and rappers such as Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Drake, and others. He also launched his record label called TRU or The Real University.
ALSO READ: Who is 2 Chainz's wife, Kesha Ward? Exploring her life, career, and their relationship
Business Ventures and investment properties
The rapper also ventured into hosting the popular Viceland web series known as Most Expensivist. Some of his most popular endorsements include Adidas and Beats by Dre. He also sells his own apparel and merchandise. He owns a clothing line that sells hoodies and sweaters and holds a minority stake in an NBA G League team too. Chainz also launched the Gas Cannabis Company in partnership with The Green Street Agency.
2 Chainz bought his first piece of land in Palmetto, Georgia for approximately 500,000 dollars. In 2016, he invested $2.5 million in a property in LA’s Beachwood Canyon. In 2022, he bought a house in the Hollywood Hills for $3.8 million.
Meanwhile, in an interview with BET, he shared how he has a knack for business. “With me being a part of anything, it’s important that I have some type of true alignment or something organic with the business or the strategy,” 2 Chainz said. “It’s something I just do, and I’ve been blessed along the way to add value to many things,” the rapper added.
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com
ALSO READ: Drake Net Worth 2023, luxury lifestyle and career highlights
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024