What is Adele's net worth in 2023? Exploring her career, lifestyle, business ventures and more

Explore Adele's incredible journey to a £150 million net worth, from chart-topping albums and lucrative tours to a Las Vegas residency and strategic real estate investments.

Adele, renowned for her soul-stirring vocals and profound lyrics, has become a global sensation. With numerous accolades, including sixteen Grammy Awards, twelve Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, the 35-year-old mother-of-one continues to dominate the music scene.

Exploring Adele's career, lifestyle, business venture & more

What's Adele's net worth?

In a departure from the celebrity norm, Adele doesn't rely on sponsored content or endorsements. Her wealth, estimated at £150 million, is a result of hard work and extensive tours. Forbes reported her net worth at $69 million in 2017, attributing it to consistent touring. Notable was her 2016 Adele Live tour, grossing an astounding $167.7 million in ticket sales alone.

Adele's source of wealth

Adele's second album, 21, earned her six Grammy Awards and a reported $15 million in 2011. Her combined album sales for 19, 25, and 30 reached $31 million, with an additional $34 million from digital single sales, solidifying her financial standing.

Las Vegas residency venture

Though not on tour currently, Adele captivates audiences with her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. With ticket prices ranging from £700 to £9,000 and a venue with 4,200 seats, Adele is set to earn approximately £500,000 per night, plus additional revenue from merchandise sales.

Real Estate Investments

Adele's property portfolio spans the UK and the US. In London, she owns two townhouses in Kensington. In the US, she acquired three adjacent homes in California's Hidden Valley and, in 2022, purchased Sylvester Stallone's North Beverly Park home for £48 million. Adele's property dealings, including selling her Art Deco home in 2012 and a Beverly Hills home in 2021, have contributed significantly to her wealth.

About Adele's personal life

Adele filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019, and their divorce settlement details remain private. The judge mandated confidentiality regarding financial matters, leading to speculation about the potential division of earnings accumulated during their relationship.

Adele's staggering net worth is a prove of her multifaceted approach, combining successful albums, lucrative tours, a Las Vegas residency, and strategic real estate investments. Her ability to navigate the music industry and make impactful financial decisions underscores Adele's enduring influence and financial prowess.

Latest Articles