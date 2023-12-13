What is anaplastic thyroid cancer? Exploring the disease's symptoms, complications amid The Beach Boys singer Jeffrey Foskett's demise
The Beach Boys singer Jeffrey Foskett's life journey comes to an end post the singer's years-long struggle with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), unraveling the challenges and symptoms of this fatal rare disease.
The music world mourns the passing of Jeffrey Foskett, a cherished member of The Beach Boys. His battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) ended on December 11, 2023, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and friends. Foskett's battle against ATC sheds light on the challenges posed by this aggressive form of thyroid cancer.
Understanding anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC)
As retrieved via Cleveland Clinic, Anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) stands as one of the rare and most aggressive forms of thyroid cancer. This butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, known as the thyroid, plays a crucial role in hormonal regulation. ATC earns its reputation for aggressiveness, rapidly spreading to other areas of the body. Classified as stage IV due to its swift progression, ATC primarily affects individuals over 60 years old, with a higher incidence among females. Constituting about 2% of thyroid cancer cases, the disease affects about one to two people per one million per year in the US. Its rarity doesn't diminish its severity, as it can metastasize swiftly, particularly to the lungs, bones, and brain.
Anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) manifests through a series of distinctive symptoms that underscore its aggressive nature. The most common symptom involves the appearance of a lump or nodule on the thyroid, situated prominently at the front of the neck. Notably, these tumors exhibit rapid growth, often discernible to both the individual with ATC and their close circle, emphasizing the urgency of early detection. The physical characteristics of an ATC tumor contribute to the manifestation of symptoms that extend beyond the localized area. Individuals grappling with ATC may experience difficulty in swallowing, a condition known as dysphagia, as the tumor compresses the throat. Concurrently, the pressure exerted on the respiratory passages can lead to dyspnea or difficulty in breathing.
ATC presents a myriad of symptoms, ranging from difficulty in swallowing and breathing to bone pain, vocal cord paralysis, persistent cough, and more. Its aggressive nature often leads to fatal outcomes, with an average survival rate of five to six months after diagnosis. Less than 20% of individuals with ATC survive beyond one year. The rarity of the disease and its swift progression pose significant challenges in understanding its causative factors and cures.
ALSO READ: How long was Shannen Doherty married to Kurt Iswarienko? Exploring their relationship timeline, separation, allegations, and more
Jeffrey Foskett dies after a long battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC)
Jeffrey Foskett's fight against ATC commenced in 2018, thrusting him into a series of surgeries and treatments that showcased both the strength of the human spirit and the severity of the disease. Foskett, a vital figure in The Beach Boys and generally referred to as the vice principal of the band, revealed his diagnosis in 2019. His vocal cords bore the brunt of the treatments, impacting his ability to perform at his best.
In a poignant interview with Billboard in the same year, Foskett expressed the emotional toll of compromised performances, highlighting the dichotomy between his past prowess and the challenges posed by the relentless progression of the disease. He stated, “It’s killed me to walk off some of those (recent) performances knowing I just didn’t sound very good. So when I listen back to these songs I cut before my voice really went downhill, it’s like, ‘Wow, I wish I could do that again.'”
As we bid farewell to Jeffrey Foskett, we reflect on his indomitable spirit, the music he gifted the world, and the resilience he displayed while battling anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC).
ALSO READ: What did Jamie Spears do with Britney's money? Exploring the controversial financial details
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character