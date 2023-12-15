What is Andre Braugher's cause of death? Exploring the Brooklyn Nine Nine star's health struggle two days post his death
Beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher, who passed away at 61, succumbed to lung cancer after a brief illness. Fans and co-stars, like Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero, mourn his loss.
Andre Braugher, the beloved actor from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away at 61 on December 11. His cause of death was disclosed two days later, revealing that he lost his battle with lung cancer. A few months before his passing, he was diagnosed with this illness. Andre's publicist had initially mentioned a "brief illness" before sharing specific details.
Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed to be lung cancer
Earlier it was reported that Andre's cause of death was a brief illness for the past six months. He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John. Instead of flowers, the family has requested that fans make donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where Andre Braugher served as a board member.
Following Andre's death, tributes and memorials poured in on social media from fans and former co-stars. Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, expressed his grief on Instagram, “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much,” he wrote. “Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”
Andre Braugher's co-stars paid him a heartfelt tribute
Terry Crews thanked Andre for the invaluable lessons, wisdom, and friendship, expressing deep condolences to his family. Melissa Fumero fondly remembered Andre's laughter, describing “I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all-time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much.”
In the face of this loss, the entertainment community and fans alike are coming together to remember Andre Braugher for his irreplaceable talent, kindness, and the positive impact he had on those around him.
