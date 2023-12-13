What is André Braugher's net worth? Exploring Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's fortune and wealth amid his tragic demise at 61

Trigger Warning: This article mentions of death.

Beloved actor André Braugher, renowned for his roles in TV classics like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hack, left us on December 11, 2023, at 61. While the specific cause of his passing remains undisclosed, it's known that he battled a prolonged illness, as shared by his representative. Braugher's illustrious acting career, spanning over three decades, contributed to his approximate net worth of $8 million.

How did André Braugher amass his net worth?



The Emmy-winning actor amassed his net worth of $8 million through acting and producing. He's best known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street (1993–1999), Owen Thoreau Jr. in Men of a Certain Age (2009–2011), and Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021). Braugher initially garnered attention as Corporal Thomas Searles in the 1989 film Glory.

With a prolific career spanning over 60 acting credits, Braugher has left his mark in various films, including Primal Fear (1996), City of Angels (1998), Frequency (2000), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), The Mist (2007), and Salt (2010). His television repertoire includes notable projects like the TV movie The Tuskegee Airmen (1995) and series such as Gideon's Crossing (2000–2001), Hack (2002–2004), House (2009–2012), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2011–2015), and Last Resort (2012–2013).

André Braugher also served as an executive producer

In addition to his acting career, Braugher ventured into production, serving as an executive producer for the 2002 TV movie 10,000 Black Men Named George and the 2012 short film Rosita Lopez for President. His voice also found a place in the animated realm with projects like Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010), Spirit Untamed (2021), Jackie Chan Adventures (2000–2001), Axe Cop (2015), and BoJack Horseman (2017). Braugher's multifaceted career has not only contributed to his financial success but has also solidified his place as a versatile and accomplished figure in the entertainment industry.

André Braugher's early life and career

Beginning his journey in 1989, Braugher's career trajectory included TV films such as Kojak: Fatal Flaw and major roles in series like Gideon's Crossing and Hack. Beyond his television success, Braugher showcased his talents on stage, appearing in plays like Henry V and As You Like It. His marriage to Ami Brabson, also in the entertainment industry, further rooted his connection to the world of the arts. Braugher's foray into animated shows like Jackie Chan Adventures, Axe Cop, and BoJack Horseman showcased his versatile talent.

Survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three children—John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher, and Isaiah Braugher—André Braugher's legacy transcends his on-screen presence. His remarkable contributions to television, film, and theater ensure his memory lives on in the hearts of those who enjoyed and admired his work.

