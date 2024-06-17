What Is Andrew McCarthy’s BRATS About? Everything We Know About Documentary

Brats, the 2024 documentary film, directed by Andrew McCarthy explores the life of Brat Pack. Brat Pack refers to a group of young actors who appeared frequently in 1980s teen-oriented coming-of-age films. Talking about the film, McCarthy opened up about his Brat Pack journey, stating that he had a hard time associating with the group as he revealed losing touch with the majority of his group members.

What is the storyline of Brat?

Following the story of Brat Pack, the 2024 documentary film follows the journey of a group of young actors who dominated the 1980s teen films. The Brat Pack includes prominent names including Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Timothy Hutton, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, and many more. The pack also includes Andrew McCarthy, who decided to document the group’s journey and its impact in his 2024 film.

Though many members of the pack enthusiastically decided to be a part of the film. However many members of Brat Pack, such as Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald, refused to be a part of the cast. McCarthy added that Emilio Estevez was the first person who agreed to be a part of the film. In the film, McCarthy interacts with several members of the pack including Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, and other members of the group.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Disparaging And Negative': Andrew McCarthy Reveals Why His 80s Co-Stars Were Not Fond Of 'Brat Pack' Label Initially

Andrew McCarthy opened up about his struggles of being a Brat Pack member

During his conversation with Katie Couric Media, McCarthy revealed that he had a difficult time being a part of the Brat Pack. McCarthy stated that he didn’t particularly like the article that coined the term Brat Pack to the world, as the article criticized young actors. The actor and director opened up about being stigmatized after this as his acting pursuits were limited to certain roles.

“The article that coined that phrase was very pejorative. It was kind of a condemnation of us as young actors. So I hated it early on, I felt stigmatized, and I thought being branded that way also limited the types of roles I could get. It felt like I lost control of the narrative of my career overnight. But over time, I’ve come to realize what a blessing it was. I think that’s the journey of the movie,” McCarthy stated.

Advertisement

The actor further remarked that he eventually lost touch with most of his members of Brat Pack, revealing that the only person he has been in touch with is Molly Ringwald, as they often run into each other because of their locality.

Andrew McCarthy’s effort to capture the journey of Brat Pack surely offers the fans with much-needed insight into the lives and journey of mid-century entertainers. Brat is now available for streaming on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Brats' Documentary Trailer: Andrew McCarthy Brings Brat Pack In Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez Starrer; Watch Trailer