What is Anne Hathaway's new movie about? Exploring her new project amid it’s first look
Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine in a rom-com? Yes, please!
The Princess Diaries alum and the Red White and Royal Blue actor are all set to play the love-struck couple in Prime Video’s The Idea of You airing next year. The streaming platform on Thursday teased fans with a short but loaded-with-chemistry teaser of the film.
The teaser features Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation as they rest their foreheads against each other. “What will people say?” Hathway asks to which Galitzine replies in a typical bewitched-in-love fictional man fashion, “I don’t care what they say.” Ps: he says it in his deep bedroom voice.
The teaser also shows Anne Hathway laying on Galitzine’s bare chest towards the end.
Several behind-the-scenes pictures have also emerged in the past from the sets of The Idea of You including a kiss in the rain snap. This has kept the fans hooked to the film and we can vouch for the fact that the rom-com cult is stoked.
Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine’s The Idea of You is an age-gap romance
The Idea of You is an adaptation of a 2017 romance novel of the same name written by Robinne Lee. Anne Hathway will be seen playing Solène Marchand. A 40-year-old woman who falls in love with a much younger and ridiculously popular guy. The guy in question, Hayes Campbell, 24, the lead singer of a fictional band August Moon and Anne Hathway's love interest will be portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine.
Solène and Hayes meet and fall in love when the former takes her teenage daughter to Coachella for a music concert. Little did she know that her life would never be the same after that weekend.
Is Nicholas Galitzine’s character inspired by Harry Styles?
The readers were quick to conclude that Robinee Lee’s inspiration behind Hayes Campbell is none other than former One Direction member Harry Styles. In a 2017 interview about her book The Idea of You, Robinee revealed that she conceived the book while binging on music videos. “I came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise. It was like art.”
Further talking about it she said, “I spent an hour or so googling and trying to figure out who this kid was, and in doing so, I discovered that he often dated older women and so the seed was planted.”
She later acknowledged that Harry Styles indeed was a small inspiration for the character.
The Idea of You marks the second on-screen project inspired by Harry Styles. The After movies based on Anna Todd’s novels are also based on the One Direction singer.
Though a release date for The Idea of You has not yet been revealed the filming of the movie has wrapped as confirmed by the leading man Nicholas Galitzine himself. The actor shared pictures from the filming set announcing the wrap.
