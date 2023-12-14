What is Anthony Anderson's new show? Exploring the actor's new gig as he gears up to host the 2024 Emmy Awards
Black-ish star Anthony Anderson takes on major hosting duties, as he replaces Jamie Foxx for Fox's new music show along with the major announcement that he’ll host the upcoming 2024 Emmy Awards.
Anthony Anderson, best known for his role in Black-ish, is making headlines for his multiple upcoming major gigs. Anderson, along with his mother, Doris Bowman, is set to take the reins as host of Fox's new midseason music-centric game show, We Are Family. This dynamic duo steps in for Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne due to scheduling conflicts, adding a unique touch to the show's premise. Anderson will soon also be seen as the host of the 2024 Emmy Awards which has been delayed because of the major strike led by Hollywood actors and writers.
Anthony Anderson along with his mother replaced Jamie Foxx and his daughter to host the upcoming Fox show
Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, are all set to host Fox’s upcoming musical show, We Are Family, premiering on January 3, 2024. Anderson and his mother grabbed the host spot after replacing Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx who were having a hard time with the production team because of their scheduling conflicts. Foxx and his daughter had also been replaced by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne from another Fox game show, Beat Shazam.
Fox's We Are Family promises a fresh concept, showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities engaging in duets with their hidden famous family members. The studio audience, comprised of 100 contestants, will navigate multiple rounds of clues and gameplay, aiming to win up to $100,000 by correctly guessing the celebrity behind the performer before their identity is revealed. With celebrities spanning the realms of music, sports, and acting, the show offers a diverse and entertaining lineup.
Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, expresses excitement about having Anthony and Doris as hosts, emphasizing the show's mix of laughter, heart, and edge-of-your-seat competition. "I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Family, and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!" says Anderson, as retrieved via Variety, hinting at the unpredictable and enjoyable moments in store for viewers. The series is co-produced by Fox's in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, and Apploff Entertainment, promising surprises and delightful family connections.
Anthony Anderson takes center stage as he sets to host the upcoming 2024 Emmy Awards
Adding to his already busy schedule, Anthony Anderson has been announced as the host for the 75th annual Emmy Awards. Set to be broadcast live on January 15 2024 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Anderson steps into the spotlight to celebrate the milestone event. Reflecting on the recent industry challenges, he expresses eagerness to return to the essence of the Emmy Awards — a night of dressing up and honoring creative achievements.
"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves," says Anderson, as retrieved via PEOPLE. The 53-year-old actor, known for his seven consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, humorously adds, "When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."
The 75th Emmy Awards were initially delayed due to strikes from the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild. However, the industry is now ready to gather for this celebratory night on January 15, 2024.
