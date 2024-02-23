What Is Aphasia And Frontotemporal Dementia? Conditions Explored Amid Wendy Williams' Recent Diagnosis

Amid ongoing speculation about Wendy Williams' health, her care team has confirmed her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. These conditions, affecting communication and cognitive function, have presented significant challenges in Williams' life. The revelation aims to address rumors about Wendy health .

What is Aphasia?

Aphasia is a language disorder resulting from damage to specific brain areas responsible for language functions, primarily located on the left side of the brain. It can occur suddenly after a stroke or head injury or develop gradually due to a brain tumor or progressive neurological disease. Impairing language expression, understanding, reading, and writing, aphasia may co-occur with speech disorders like dysarthria or apraxia of speech.

What is Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)?

Frontotemporal dementia is a group of disorders marked by the loss of nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes, causing them to shrink. This condition, a common cause of dementia, affects behavior, personality, language, and movement. FTD typically strikes between ages 40 and 65, impacting both men and women. Subtypes include the frontal variant, primary progressive aphasia (with two subtypes: progressive nonfluent aphasia and semantic dementia), and a less common form affecting movement similar to Parkinson's or ALS.

Wendy Williams' journey with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia unfolds in a two-part Lifetime film, offering insights into her experiences and current state of health. As viewers anticipate updates from the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" airing on February 24, 2024, the conversation around aphasia and FTD gains prominence. Williams' openness about her health challenges aims to dispel stigma and misinformation surrounding these conditions, fostering understanding and support.

