What is Atelier Jolie? Everything to know about Angelina Jolie's new venture

It’s official! The Oscar-winning actress, filmmaker, and activist Angelina Jolie has introduced a new clothing line called ‘Atelier Jolie’. The 45-year-old announced the launch of her brand on social media on Wednesday. She garnered praise from fans and well-wishers for her new venture that will focus on ethical and sustainable fashion. This is one of her numerous ventures outside the film industry.

Here’s what we know about Angelina Jolie’s purpose-driven brand:

What is Atelier Jolie?

The foundation of Atelier Jolie will be a website that will help artisans, designers who will make use of old and dead stock fabrics to create one-of-a-kind items.

The brand will allow customers to collaborate with the designers, global pattern markers, and artisans from around the world to create clothing.

The former UN Goodwill Ambassador has long been an advocate of sustainable fashion. Therefore, her new brand will be dedicated to these same values of using sustainable materials and fair labor practices in the manufacture of its clothing.

Jolie revealed more information about her brand on her Instagram. She wrote, “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high quality vintage material and deadstock material already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”

The global star further wrote, “I’m looking forward to growing this with you”. More soon. Learn more at atelierjolie.com @atelierjolieofficial”

When will Atelier Jolie be open to the general public?

The actress shared on Instagram that the project won't launch until Autumn of 2023. Though it appears that more information may be revealed about this project before then, since she promised to give "more soon" on Instagram.

Why did Angelina launch a clothing brand?

Jolie announced that Atelier Jolie will provide possibilities for refugees and other talented, under-appreciated groups. Jolie is actively involved in refugee work through the UN Refugee Agency. The Hollywood star is also no stranger to the fashion industry. She has worked with every other designer under the sun at this point and has been a red carpet fixture for decades.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie spreads awareness about cancer screening in honor of her late mother; See post