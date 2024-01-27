What is Austin Butler's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Actor’s Wealth and Fortune As He Recalls Hiring Dialect Coach To Get Rid Of 'Elvis' Accent

Austin Butler, the talented actor, has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the biopic film. With his striking resemblance to the King of Rock and Roll, Butler brings Presley's iconic charisma to life, capturing the essence of the legendary musician's journey to fame and the complexities of his personal life. Butler's commitment to the role, evident in his dedication to mastering Presley's mannerisms and musical prowess, has earned him acclaim. As he steps into the spotlight, Butler navigates the challenges of embodying an iconic figure, while fans eagerly anticipate his transformative performance as Elvis.

What is Austin Butler’s net worth in 2024?

Austin Butler's wealth reportedly stands at $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth , a considerable sum, especially given his reported $700,000 earnings for his most notable role in Elvis. The boost in his financial standing might be tied to his upcoming role in Dune 2, suggesting a substantial post-Elvis paycheck.

Despite his financial success, Butler maintains a humble perspective. In an interview with Backstage , he warns against arrogance, stating, "If you let your head get too big, it'll break your neck. I did a short film about this dog who gets turned into a boy. I played the dog who turns into a boy.”

He continued, “I look back on the Nickelodeon and Disney shows that I did; even though my skill wasn’t there, I still wanted to give the energy [as if] I was going to make Raging Bull,” Austin added. “I kept that fierce dedication toward trying to find more truth, even in things where it could be easier to just phone it in.”

Though credible sources like the Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Deadline, and Forbes haven't disclosed Austin Butler's Elvis salary, rumors suggest a figure of $700,000, a plausible amount given his relative obscurity at the time. This aligns with insights from Denise Chamian, the casting director of Elvis, confirming Butler's less-established status during the casting process.

Chamian told Variety , “I had a list of my own people. When we got to Austin, I said, ‘This is your Elvis,’ and Baz just looked at me. It’s a pretty big statement to make. Shortly thereafter, I had Austin go on tape and that started the process of Baz meeting with him, doing a workshop in New York and we tested him along with other actors. Until we did the screen tests, I don’t think it was clear to anybody, necessarily, that it was going to be Austin. There were a lot of factors to really consider. He was also pretty much unknown out of that group of guys.”

Austin Butler hired a Dialect Coach to get rid of Elvis Accent

In a recent interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , Austin Butler shared insights into his hectic schedule, revealing that he had only a week between wrapping up filming for Elvis and starting work on Masters of the Air. The Oscar-nominated actor disclosed that he “had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis.”

Butler elaborated on the challenges he faced post-Elvis, explaining that dedicating three years to portraying the King of Rock 'n' Roll took a toll on him. Once filming concluded for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the actor found himself grappling with the task of rediscovering his own identity.

The talented actor recalled during the interview, “I was just trying to remember who I was. I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years. And then I had that week off, and then I flew to London, and at that time it was COVID, so I was quarantined for 10 days. I thought, ‘All right, just pour all this energy into learning about World War II now.'”

Butler's accent garnered significant attention for several months after the release of Elvis in June 2022. Social media buzzed with fans noting the striking similarity between his accent and the iconic voice of the music legend he portrayed on screen.

The discussion about Butler's accent resurfaced the following year after his victory at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Elvis. The 32-year-old revisited the topic, addressing the ongoing fascination with his portrayal of the legendary musician.

He spoke about his accent at the time, “I don’t even think about it. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time and I had three years where that was my only focus in life. So I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Butler’s next project Masters of the Air is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, a war drama series that follows a group of young fighter pilots who target the Nazi regime during World War II. It is set to debut on January 26, 2024, on Apple TV+.

