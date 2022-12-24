What is Bacterial Sepsis that caused 32-year-old actress Charlbi Dean's sudden death?

Charlbi Dean, the famous South African actress and model passed away in August, this year, at the age of 32. The untimely demise of the Black Lightning actress left her fans in deep shock. However, the actual reason behind her sudden death was not revealed at that time. Now, after around four months, the real reason behind Charli Dean's demise has been finally revealed. As per the latest reports, the actress-model died of a condition named 'Bacterial sepsis'.

The spokesperson of the New York City office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that Charlbi Dean's death was caused by a condition named bacterial sepsis, in an interaction with USA Today. The medical examiner's office also revealed that the bacteria capnocytophaga had caused the sepsis. "Charlbi Dean's complication was developed from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to a remote blunt trauma to her torso," said the spokesperson in a chat with the media. The Chief Medical Examiner's officer has also ruled out the actress's death as an accident.