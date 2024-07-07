What Is Beat The Bomb Challenge In The Mole Season 2 Episode 7? Explained

The Mole season 2 episodes 6, 7 and 8 were released on Friday, July 5, 2024. One of the toughest and most intense tasks of the season involved defusing a ticking time bomb during episode seven. In The Mole season 2 episode 7, the seven contestants were divided into three groups, with one of the groups having three members. One group consisted of Ryan and Michael, another consisted of Hannah and Muna, and the third consisted of Sean, Deanne and Neesh.

Using mathematics, each group had to prevent a time bomb from detonating. In addition to 10,000 USD attached to each time bomb, if the contestants were able to defuse all three, they would add 30,000 USD to the prize pool. Any failure, however, would cost each of them 10,000 USD. The Mole season 2 episodes 9 and 10 will be available on Netflix on July 12, 2024.

This is what The Mole's 'Beat the Bomb' challenge was about

As part of the Beat the Bomb challenge, The Mole's remaining seven contestants traveled to Ipoh in Malaysia. In the past, the city was a tin mine, according to the host, Ari Shapiro. Following this, he told the contestants that they would be divided into three groups and that each group would be responsible for defusing one bomb. It was explained to them that each bomb had a detonator that could only be opened after 6 kg of tin weight had been placed on it. At the same time, the mole sabotaged their progress by making sure the bomb went off.

Using some equations written on the wall, The Mole season 2 episode 7 challenged viewers to calculate how much tin there was in 6 kg of tin. In order to reach 6 kg, the contestants had to fill up containers with weights given to them and either add or subtract them. ﻿Initially, Hannah and Muna decoded the equation and came up with 6 kg of tin and once their detonator opened up, they were left with a red and a blue wire. As long as the other groups did not open their detonators, they would not know which wires to cut. Hence, Hannah and Muna waited for the others.

The contestants were tested to see which of them they could really trust, since only one wire of the same color would detonate the bomb. If Neesh's team cuts the red wire and sets their bomb off, Hannah's team will also have to cut a red wire to make sure their bomb doesn't explode. The episode also played out that way.

Who was The Mole in season 2 episode 7?

﻿When Neesh cut the red wire, all the teams saw their bomb blast in episode 7. Hannah's team used this information to figure out that they needed to cut the red wire in order to save their bomb, which they did. Hannah and Muna saved their money, while Neesh referred to his team as the "sacrificial goat."

﻿Unable to solve the equation, Ryan and Michael opted to take a clue. This subtracted 5000 USD from the prize pool. Once they figured out the equation, they opened their detonator and found one blue wire and one yellow wire. It is possible that team Michael might've been saved by cutting the blue wire if Hannah and Muna were saved by cutting the red wire. After cutting the yellow, Michael cut the blue wire, and the other contestants saw the second bomb go off. Almost everyone, including Michael's partner Ryan, suspected he was the mole because he cut the wrong wire despite clear instructions.

