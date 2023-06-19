What is Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture? All about release date, plot, trailer and more

E! has joined forces with NBC News Studio and Unanimous Media to produce Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, an upcoming two-night special series that highlights the influential contributions of Black culture. Executive producers Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, and Melissa Haizlip, along with co-executive producers Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere, have curated a remarkable lineup of talent for this celebration. The narration for the series will be provided by La La Anthony. There are a total of four episodes in the series.

Black Pop: Music

Airing on June 19 at 8 pm ET. This episode explores the profound impact of Black music on global culture. From legendary icons to contemporary artists, the series showcases the transformative power of Black music.

Black Pop: Television

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture will air on June 19 at 9 pm ET. Delve into the evolution of Black representation in television, with a focus on iconic comedies like Good Times, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose, and the hilarious new show Abbott Elementary.

Black Pop: Sports

Airing on June 20 at 8 pm ET, discover how Black athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also made a lasting impact on pop culture. This episode features inspiring stories of athletes like Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix.

Black Pop: Film

Airing on June 20 at 9 pm ET, the series concludes with a spotlight on the groundbreaking contributions of the Black community to the world of cinema. From renowned filmmakers to beloved movies, this episode showcases the cultural significance of films like Waiting to Exhale, Set it Off, Friday, and the thought-provoking Get Out.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture on June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as E! embarks on a powerful journey to honor and celebrate the immense impact of Black culture. With a star-studded cast, captivating narratives, and incredible achievements, this series promises to be a remarkable exploration of Black excellence in the entertainment industry. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the profound influence and undeniable power of Black culture.

In the words of Marsai Martin, known for her role in Black-Ish, shows, movies, music, sports—it is our time. Get ready to be inspired and uplifted as Black Pop takes center stage.

