What Is Black Salve? The Dangerous "Alternative Treatment" Featured in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar
Netflix’s new series Apple Cider Vinegar exposes the dangers of black salve, an alternative remedy falsely marketed as a natural cure for cancer. Despite its life-threatening effects, many people continue to use it, believing it to be a safer option than conventional medical treatments. The series, released on February 6, 2025, highlights the devastating impact of misinformation surrounding alternative medicine.
Black salve is a corrosive paste that burns through skin tissue, leaving permanent scars and open wounds. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), it indiscriminately destroys both cancerous and healthy cells, leading to severe complications, infections, and, in some cases, death. Despite being banned in many countries, it remains accessible through unregulated online sellers, continuing to harm those who fall victim to misleading health claims.
Apple Cider Vinegar follows the story of real-life wellness influencer Belle Gibson, who falsely claimed to have cured terminal brain cancer using natural remedies. In the series, the character Milla suffers severe injuries after using black salve, mirroring real-world cases of individuals who have been permanently harmed by this so-called "cure." One of the most tragic real-life examples is Australian nurse Helen Lawson, who died after using black salve to treat ovarian cancer. Her story, along with others, serves as a stark warning against the dangers of unproven alternative treatments.
Medical professionals continue to warn against black salve, emphasizing that it offers no real cure but instead causes irreversible damage. However, misinformation persists, leading some to risk their lives in pursuit of an ineffective and dangerous remedy. With Apple Cider Vinegar now streaming on Netflix, the series aims to raise awareness about the real-life consequences of unregulated alternative medicine.