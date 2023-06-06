What is Bling Empire star Anna Shay’s cause of death? Here’s what we know

Anna Shay, an heiress and philanthropist passed away at the age of 62. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. Shay appeared on the hit Netflix series Bling Empire in its premiere season in 2021 and quickly became fan favorite with season 2 and 3.

Anna Shay inherited a fortune after she and her brother sold their father – Edward Shay’s company. Fans became curious with the mystery around her fortune and started religiously following her. Continue reading to know more about Bling Empire star – Anna Shay’s death.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian take a dig at sister Kendall Jenner’s love life with her new t-shirt? DEETS here

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift UNVEILS full track list for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and duet partners; DEETS here

Anna Shay cause of death

Anna Shay’s family confirmed that the Bling Empire star passed away after suffering from a stroke.

Anna Shay’s family released a statement to Variety on Monday and said, “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Anna Shay is survived by her son Kenny Kemp. The statement also talks about the reality star’s grandchildren but their identities are not known to the public.

Annay Shay’s co-stars in Bling Empire – Kevin Kreider and Kelly Mi took to their Instagram to pay tribute to the reality star show.

ALSO READ: Jack Ryan Season 4: From explosive actions to final mission, here are 5 things you missed in the trailer

ALSO READ: Tim McGraw-Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie talks about switching from Ozempic to Mounjaro for PCOS; DEETS here

Anna Shay in Bling Empire

Previously, Anna Shay opened about her success from Bling Empire and said that it was completely unexpected. She told PEOPLE, “I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera. I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a whirlwind romance? Here’s what we know