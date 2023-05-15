What is Britney Spears' documentary about? Here's where you can watch it

Britney Spears is known for the 90s era, where she ruled from chatterbox to billboard, and even today she has the power to turn audiences' heads with her soothing yet rock-on musical voice. Looking back in the past, the ‘Gimme Me More’ singer has been the topic of discussion since the ‘Free Britney movement’ took over the internet. From her hateful relationship with her close ones to her sudden MIA from the musical industry, there’s a documentary on the cards, to know what she has been through in the past.

Which is why, ever since it was announced that the life of Britney Spears would be documented, fans have been eager to learn more about her, which is focusing on the megastar.

What will the Britney Spears documentary entail?

The documentary explores the life and career of Spears, including her ascent to global music superstardom at age 16, the gratuitous and sexist treatment she received from the media and paparazzi. It also focuses on her highly publicized breakdown in 2007, and the conservatorship that she was under from 2008 to 2021.

Will Britney Spears make an appearance?

TMZ's Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will focus on Spears' comeback and whether or not she will perform again.

Spears is "in the planning stages of recording a comeback," according to TMZ, but "multiple people with direct knowledge" stated in the publication that the pop superstar will no longer be touring or performing.

It's been reported that the "grind of performing, endless rehearsals, and precise learning of choreography" is said to be "too much" for Spears, who also "doesn't have any interest in going back onstage."

However, music legend Paul Anka stated that "at this point," he does not "quite believe" Spears would not perform again.

"Dr. Drew makes it clear that it's common for people like Britney to minimize the need for help, and it's also common and OK for people to stumble as they try to find their way," it stated.

Dr. Sophy echoes the sentiment, saying “Britney feels helpless and that when she acts out, she is screaming for help."

When will the documentary be released?

The documentary will air on September 24 and will be titled ‘Controlling Britney Spears’. The new documentary will make its debut on FX and Hulu.

