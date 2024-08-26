What Is Bruno Mars' Net Worth In 2024? Everything to Know About His Hollywood Fortune Amid New Song With Lady Gaga

In 2024, Bruno Mars has an estimated net worth of about $175 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. The 38-year-old singer was born Peter Gene Hernandez in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He is a multi-talented singer-songwriter and has been wowing audiences globally with his electrifying performances and captivating music for years. But how did he amass such wealth? Due to his diverse portfolio.

The Elvis musical beginning

At just the age of 2, Mars became the world's youngest Elvis impersonator. It was an early sign of the kind of musical talent he possessed and how that would ultimately shape his future.

He later teamed up with Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine to form The Smeezingtons, a songwriting and producing trio. Their work included hits for artists like Sean Kingston, Alexandra Burke, Brandy, and Adam Levine.

But Bruno Mars tasted fame for the first time when he featured on B.o.B's Nothin' On You and Travie McCoy's Billionaire.

His solo career began taking off with singles like Just The Way You Are, which was a chart-topper. Apart from singles, his albums like Unorthodox Jukebox and Doo-Wops and Hooligans also did great business.

Both reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 and cemented his status as a famous artist.

In his music career, the superstar has won 4 Brit Awards, 11 American Music Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, 13 Soul Train Awards, and most importantly- 15 Grammy Awards.

A diverse portfolio

Mars has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide. This makes him one of the best-earning celebs in Hollywood. Style Caster reported that his tours alone have netted him a whopping $500 million!

Apart from Music, Bruno Mars has established himself as a prolific investor. He has invested in NJOY, an electronic cigarette company. Also, he co-owns SelvaRey Rum, a rum company founded in 2014 and based in the US.

That’s not all, he has also collaborated with Fender to make his own Stratocaster guitar. However, not everything has been hunky-dory for the hitmaker.

As per NewsNation, the singer has an alleged $50 million gambling debt which he owes to the Las Vegas MGM Casinos. According to a source of the publication, “(MGM) basically own him.”

The source further added, “He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night).” In 2024, the singer opened a club at the Bellagio Resort and Casino called The Pinky Ring. However, in a statement issued to E!, the casino declared the debt allegations incorrect.

MGM Resorts International said, “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars.”

The Lady Gaga connection

The pop sensation is again making waves thanks to his collab with another mega-music sensation- Lady Gaga. They collaborated on the single Die With A Smile.

In a Page Six interview, Lady Gaga revealed how this team-up happened. She revealed, “Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating.” She explained how one night Bruno Mars asked her to come by his studio to hear what he had been working on. Lady Gaga then said, “I was blown away when I heard what he had started making.”

The Born This Way singer said that they both stayed up the entire night to complete the song.

Gaga also praised him and said that his talent was unlike anything else she had ever seen. She gushed, “There’s no one like him.”

Mars didn’t shy away from praising Gaga as well. He said, “She’s an icon, and she makes this song magical.”

As we look ahead to 2024, Bruno Mars' net worth is poised to grow further. With hit songs, business ventures, and unwavering dedication, he remains a Hollywood icon.

