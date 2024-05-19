What Is Buckingham Palace's First Major Announcement Post Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Nigeria Tour?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently rankled the Royal Family with their Nigeria visit. The reason for this anger is the fact that despite resigning from their Royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Nigeria in the whole Royal fashion. This is being seen as a slight by the Royal Family as Harry and Meghan seem to be playing Royal rivals to them.

Buckingham Palace’s latest announcement concerning King Charles

Despite the anger that the Royal Family is feeling over Prince Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria tour, they have their own problems to deal with. King Charles, who recently resumed his duties after his cancer diagnosis is set to depart on an overseas tour of his own to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

King Charles will be at the British Normandy Memorial in northern France on June 6. He will be accompanied by Queen Camilla and Prince William on this trip as well.

While the trip is a scheduled visit, it’s also being seen as a reaction to the Harry and Meghan Nigeria trip which has been reported to have angered the Royal Family, especially King Charles and Prince William. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently embarked on a private trip to Nigeria which ended up angering the Royal Family as well as the Royal Watchers. Despite the private nature of this trip, the arrangements for it were made in a way that it felt like a Royal tour.

Advertisement

The trip consisted of receptions, visits to the schools and charities as well as a visit to the wounded soldiers. These are all hallmarks of a Royal tour which seems to be like an insult to the Royal family.

This whole tour has been seen as an act of rebellion by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they seem to be acting like the Royal family despite resigning from their duties as senior royals. It’s as if they are indicating that they don’t need official titles to still be seen as the Royals in front of the public.

Meanwhile, this act along with the couple’s various public attacks on the Royal family as well as Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, which revealed some controversial details about the Royal family have been a constant source of headache for the Royal family.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Praises Prince Harry in Nigeria; Says 'You See Why I'm Married to Him'