What is Captain America: Brave New World's Post Credit Scene About? Know Who Stars In It And Possible Avengers Doomsday Connection

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has kicked off the year with a bang. However, the question remains: Does Captain America: Brave New World have a post-credit scene?

If you haven't watched the film yet, we would like to warn you that the content below may contain major spoilers.

Regarding the post-credit scene—yes, this year's first Marvel Studios release includes a post-credit scene. However, it is important to note that the movie has only a post-credit scene and not a mid-credit scene. When the first half of the credits rolls, do not be tricked into leaving the theater, as the movie holds something major for fans.

In the post-credit scene of Captain America: Brave New World, Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader once again meets Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who was previously known as Falcon but now takes on the mantle of Captain America in this latest installment.

For those who may not know, The Leader is originally named Samuel Sterns and is known for his extraordinary intelligence. In the post-credit scene of Captain America: Brave New World, he warns Sam Wilson about his calculations regarding the future. He explains that, based on his analysis, the future will lead to only one possible outcome.

Samuel Sterns also utters the phrase “the others,” which could be a hint at multiversal beings and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson as he fully embraces the mantle of Captain America, a role he took on after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and more. Directed by Julius Onah, the film is set to be released on February 14, 2025.