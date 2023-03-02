What is Captain Tsubasa NFT? Here's everything you need to know

Anime’s most wanted series, "Captain Tsubasa NFT," hit the screen on March 2, which made fans leave their work aside and get the first show, first ticket. Which makes many people’s eyebrows raise who are not associated with the anime world wonder how NFT will play its role with the series.

What's all the fuss about Captain Tsubasa series and NFT involvement?

Captain Tsubasa’s NFT, which is based on the new "Ball Is Our Friend Project," pays tribute to the classic anime series, which paves the way for Japanese cultural heritage. Which has attracted supporters from all across the world, including Japanese soccer legend Shinji Kagawa serving as its ambassador.

Goal behind Captain Tsubasa NFT

The main goal behind this series is to connect with people and the ground through which it can raise charity and promote Japanese soccer culture around the world. These limited-edition souvenirs highlight 283 iconic series sequences, which have an additional 333 movements that feature the original art style of creator Yoichi Takashi.

The essence of this initiative is to promote "Global Peace Through the Power of Soccer" by bringing together soccer lovers from all across the world. This project is backed by double-jump Tokyo which is a Japanese startup company that serves as a medium for NFT-centred platforms.

Captain Tsubasa NFT sale

If you enjoy anime series or are an enthusiastic NFT collector, then the Captain Tsubasa NFT is definitely for you. "Ball is Our Friend Project" honours one of the most popular Japanese football anime series of all time.

The presale for these collectibles will begin on 2nd March at 2 a.m. PST. Where every whitelisted user will produce a limited-edition gold NFT for 0.08 ETH.

The public auction will begin two hours later, at 4 a.m. PST, with a set price of 0.01 ETH per piece. As a result, any user that mints three NFTs at the same time will receive one free digital asset.

