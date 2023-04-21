What is Chris Evans' key to having the perfect first date?

If you’re wondering what Captain America’s perfect date looks like, we have the answer for you. Chris Evans spoke about what his ideal first date looks like, and we couldn’t agree more.

Chris Evans’ perfect first date

Chris Evans has revealed in an interview what he thinks the perfect spot for the perfect first date would be. When asked, Chris’ answer was simple, "Anywhere where you can just chat, Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation." The actor also got to talk about his upcoming movie Ghosted, along with his costar Ana De Armas. The movie is an unexpected mix of action and rom-com at the same time. Chris plays the role of Cole Riggan, who instantly falls for a woman named Sadie on their first date.

Cole ends up getting ghosted by Sadie after their first meeting. He decides to travel to London and win her over, only to find out that she is a secret agent. What follows is an action-packed journey that involves saving the world. The trailer says, “Action speaks louder than words,” which could not be truer when it comes to this movie.

When asked if Chris would readily travel thousands of miles for a girl he went on one date with, he laughed and said, "I mean, that's a bit much. He really had a connection, and he thought it was something, so I understand the reason. But it is a bit much,"

ALSO READ: Why is Chris Evans hesitant to host ‘Saturday Night Live’? Here's what the actor said

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly began dating in November 2o22. A source has revealed that things were getting pretty serious between the two, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," they added. Alba is an actress best known for her work in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. The couple shares rare glimpses of their relationship online.

An insider recently revealed, "They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ana De Armas dating history: Who has she dated before? Here’s everything you need to know