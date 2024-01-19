What is Cori Broadus' health update? Exloring Snoop Dog's daughter health update as she struggles with a 'severe stroke'

Cori Broadus, the daughter of esteemed actor and rapper Snoop Dogg, and his wife Shante Taylor Broadus, has not only inherited her father's musical genes but is also forging her own path. Born in 1999, Cori, affectionately known as “Choc," has demonstrated her vocal prowess, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. However, recent social media updates reveal a more challenging chapter in her life. Cori bravely shared that she has experienced a severe stroke through an Instagram Story, resulting in her current hospitalization.

What is Cori Broadus’ health update?

Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg and wife Shanté, is bravely sharing her journey with lupus and the positive impact of lifestyle changes on her overall health. In an exclusive interview with People , Broadus shares her remarkable progress, stating, "I've been good, better than I've ever been." She discloses her adoption of an "all-natural" and holistic approach to health, marking a transformative shift after a challenging period that included a suicide attempt in 2021.

She continued, “I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program and she's getting used to it.”

She also admitted that she shifted towards a holistic approach as she wanted to break free from a routine; she has had followers since being diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6. Her medications led her to a point where it made her “feel like I was going insane.”

She said, “I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself. I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.” Broadus also admitted to being focused on fitness not matter “how hard it is to get out of bed in the morning.” She talks about going to the gym regularly and working with a personal trainer alongside her fiancé Wayne. She explained, “My body is not achy. When you have lupus, that's one of the number one things. You have achy joints, you have arthritis. And now I'm like, damn, I'm not complaining about my knees, my feet, my hands, my back.”

Despite the progress she's made, Broadus acknowledges that there are still more lifestyle changes she could implement to further benefit her health.

She describes the journey adding, “It's continuously a learning process because there's so much more I could be doing.” She further admitted of still struggling with “eating terribly” and “not getting the proper rest.”

“If I can do a whole 360 change and just get healthy all around, I think I would be so good. But I tell people all the time, it’s a day-by-day process. Things are going to take time. Nothing is going to happen overnight,” she added.

Broadus has chosen to openly share her health and wellness journey on social media. By doing so, she aims to convey the message that, although she is currently “doing good”, the battle for her well-being persists on a daily basis, both physically and mentally. This transparency extends to her past struggles with body positivity and depression, including a previous suicide attempt.

Reflecting on her journey, Broadus highlights, “I have days where I'm sick, but I'm still blessed and able to do what I love to do and to tell my story. But then there's days I'm like, ‘Wow, I wish I wasn't sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?’ It's part of being human. You're going to have bad days, you're not going to always have good days.”

She concluded by adding, “I want to be okay. You're not going to always be okay, and that's okay because we're human, but I want to be okay overall, mentally, physically. And we’re going to get there.”

Cori Broadus admits of suffering from a severe stroke

Cori Broadus revealed a recent health scare through her Instagram Stories on January 18. She shared images from a hospital bed and candidly expressed her emotions, saying, “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In a subsequent Story, Broadus questioned, “I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” Having been diagnosed with lupus at the age of six, Broadus faces additional health challenges.

