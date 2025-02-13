What is Danna Paola's Relationship with Soccer Player Neymar? Know What Actor and Singer Had To Say

Fans are always eager to know more about their favorite celebrities’ personal lives, and it seems the same applies to singer and actress Danna Paola and Brazilian soccer player Neymar. Recently, the Elite star opened up about her connection with the famous athlete.

In a conversation with David Broncano on the Spanish TV show La Revuelta, the actress discussed her past dating history, which included sports personalities, and also addressed speculation about her rumored link to Neymar, as reported by Hola.

During the discussion about her dating history with sports figures, the host brought up Neymar’s name and asked about their connection. As per Hola, the musician shared that they had met before.

According to the publication’s report, this happened when the famous soccer player was playing in France for Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Los Más Sencillo Es Complicarlo Todo actress shared that she is not into soccer. As per Hola, she revealed during her conversation with Broncano, “I have learned a lot about soccer thanks to my boyfriend, but I don't really like it; it's not my thing.”

Danna then mentioned that her current boyfriend is a soccer fan but does not play the sport professionally. She also clarified that her connection to the game is mostly due to the men in her life rather than her own interest.

At one point in the conversation, Danna also made an observation about soccer players, reportedly saying, “I feel that soccer players often have this tendency to date actresses and singers; it seems to happen a lot.”