What is Dave McCary's net worth? Exploring Emma Stone's husband's fortune and wealth

In the realm of comedy and filmmaking, Dave McCary, the better half of Emma Stone, has carved out a notable niche, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. From his early days as a co-founder of the sketch comedy group 'Good Neighbor' to his tenure as a segment director on Saturday Night Live (SNL), McCary's journey has been one of rising prominence, collecting a net worth of millions of dollars.

Dave McCary’s rising career

In 2007, Dave McCary, alongside Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford, birthed the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor, receiving accolades from luminaries like Steven Spielberg and comedian Louis C.K. Their collective efforts materialized into a Comedy Central pilot titled 'The Good Neighbor Show,' produced by heavyweights Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Fast forward to 2013, McCary joined the hallowed halls of 'Saturday Night Live' as a segment director, bringing his unique comedic sensibilities to a global audience. This marked the beginning of a successful stint on SNL, where he collaborated with fellow Good Neighbor members, enriching the show with their creative synergy.

ALSO READ: What is SNL's Five-Timers Club? Exploring the show's exclusive group as Emma Stone becomes a new member

Dave McCary's 2023 net worth stands at $14 million

Beyond the laughter he elicited on SNL, Dave McCary's financial standing reflects the success he's achieved. As of 2023, McCary's estimated net worth stands at an impressive $14 million, as retrieved via Popular Networth , a substantial increase from the $2.5 million reported in 2021. Although he remains discreet about his earnings, it's evident that McCary's contributions to TV shows, comedy groups, and his work as a film director have significantly contributed to his affluence.

Advertisement

Notably, McCary's moreover has also proven directorial prowess extended to the 2017 comedy-drama film 'Brigsby Bear,' featuring Kyle Mooney. The film, produced by The Lonely Island, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, garnering critical acclaim. Moreover, in August 2020, McCary and his wife, Emma Stone, signaled their foray into production with the establishment of Fruit Tree Production. The duo inked a two-year first-look television deal with A24.

Dave McCary's journey from the founding days of Good Neighbor to becoming a notable segment director on SNL and venturing into film production is a testament to his multifaceted talent. With financial success mirroring his creative achievements, McCa.

ALSO READ: Who is Emma Stone's daughter Louise Jean McCary? Exploring her life and relationship with the La La Land actress