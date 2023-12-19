What is Demi Lovato's net worth in 2023? Exploring her Disney fortune, and wealth

Demi Lovato started her career as a child actor, therefore it’s no surprise that she has enjoyed massive earnings in all these years. The child star who earned commercial and critical acclaim with the popularity of the movie Camp Rock didn’t have to look behind. Today we are taking a look at her net worth over the years.

Demi Lovato’s net worth as of 2023

According to celebrity net worth, Demi Lovato’s net worth currently stands at a massive $40 million. This includes multiple sources of revenues including her music and her acting career. Demi started her career with the popular Barney and friends. Later on she joined House of Mouse, popularly known as Disney. After signing with Disney, she did shows like As The Bell Rings followed by hits such as Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance. These shows helped her skyrocket to popularity. The commercial streak was followed by Camp Rock 2 and Princess Protection Program.

There has been no official confirmation of how much she earned from her Disney projects. However, according to Seventeen, Miley Cyrus earned approximately $15,000 per episode for Hannah Montana. On the other hand, Cole and Dylan Sprouse made $20,000 each per episode for The Suite Life. So, it’s quite natural that Lovato earned a similar pay.

Demi Lovato’s music career which took off after her Disney days

After her contract with Disney came to an end, she appeared on the Will & Grace reboot. She also developed her own sitcom Hungry, in 2021. When it comes to her music career, Demi has made a mark with her catchy numbers. She released nine studio solo albums in her career. Her World Tours have accumulated millions of dollars alone. The Tell Me You Love Me World Tour earned more than $21.4 million dollars.

The music maestro has also co-founded a record label with Nick Jonas, and her ex-manager Phil McIntyre known as Safehouse Records. Along with this she has also earned a handsome amount by hosting The X Factor along with Britney Spears and Simon Cowell in 2013.

Demi owns several lavish houses, with her most recent purchase being a $7 million mansion in California. The multitalented artist bought her first home for her family at the age of 16 and it cost Demi approximately $2 million in Los Angeles.

