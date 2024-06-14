What Is Drake's New Lawsuit Upon Merch and Trademark? Explained

Another day, yet another feud for Drake. It’s not been so many days since he and Kendrick Lamar's beef was in the news. Now, he is facing another lawsuit from the apparel brand Members Only. As reported by Billboard. JR Apparel filed the lawsuit, claiming that the Grammy winner's latest tour's t-shirts bearing their brand Members Only infringed their trademark.

What’s the lawsuit about?

Drake’s Away from Home merch and production company is officially facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from the business behind the Members Only brand.

That business, JR Apparel World, filed the straightforward complaint to a New York federal court on June 11. “Away From Home sold, offered for sale and/or advertised a t-shirt bearing JR Apparel’s MEMBERS ONLY mark on the front of the t-shirt at Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ (the ‘Infringing T-shirt’), including in this judicial district,” the company’s attorneys said.

Interestingly, Drake recorded a song for his 2023 album For All the Dogs that has the exact name of the brand.

The lawyers for the company countered that "the fact that 'Members Only' is a song on Drake's album 'For All the Dogs' does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give Live Nation and/or Drake license to use our client's MEMBERS ONLY Marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items."

For those who are not familiar with the clothing sector, Members Only, a reportedly "iconic" and "world-famous" company, is said to have created a significant commercial splash since its establishment in 1975, especially with a racing jacket that features the brand name itself.

What's Drake's Members Only song all about?

The song Members Only is a celebration of friendship and devotion in which Drake honors the individuals in his life who hold the most personal significance. The song is a tribute to the importance of having people who will always support you and the strength of strong connections.

Drake draws references to some specific individuals who are part of his "members only" club throughout the song, such as fellow rapper Lil Wayne and producer and longtime friend Noah "40" Shebib. He also discusses the idea that these individuals are actual friends who will always support him, not just colleagues or acquaintances.

In the song, Drake addresses the value of loyalty and being 'down with the gangy,' implying that the lady he sees has to be accepted and respected by his friends as if she is a fellow member. The idea is reinforced by the repeated line, "You're too down with the gangy, you're one of my members."

The song Members Only has a relaxed pace and atmospheric production by Noah "40" Shebib, along with Drake's trademark hip-hop and R&B fusion. The chorus of the song stands out especially because Drake gives a breathtaking vocal performance while he speaks on how important it is to surround himself with individuals who share his values.

