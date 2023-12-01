What is ectopic pregnancy? Exploring Megan Fox's medical condition as she reveals recent miscarriage

Trigger Warning: This article has references to miscarriage

Megan Fox, at 37, recently shared a poignant chapter of her life – the emotional journey through a miscarriage when she was 10 weeks pregnant with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox reveals her journey through miscarriage

This revelation unfolded during an interview centered on her newly released poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In this deeply personal discussion, Fox shed light on the profound impact of the miscarriage, a loss made even more challenging due to the intense emotional connection she shares with Machine Gun Kelly. She also bravely discussed a past ectopic pregnancy, unraveling the layers of grief she has faced.

During an interview with WWD, Fox shared, "That experience was so much harder than I would've anticipated it being, and I've really analyzed, 'Why was that? What was that so difficult for me?'” she continued, “Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. I've been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”

In the wake of the miscarriage, Fox found solace in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet to articulate the pain and suffering she experienced. Both Fox and Kelly, recognizing the potency of their shared grief, turned to their creative outlets to navigate these tumultuous emotions. Kelly, in an emotional tribute, dedicated songs to their unborn child, while Fox expressed her grief through poems featured in her book. Megan Fox's openness about her personal life and medical history has sparked curiosity about the nature of ectopic pregnancies. Here's more on;

What's an ectopic pregnancy?

Shifting gears, it's essential to understand what an ectopic pregnancy entails. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), an ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus. More than 90 percent of these pregnancies take place in the fallopian tube and can lead to tube rupture as the pregnancy progresses. Dr. Christine Greves, a board-certified ob/gyn, clarifies that an ectopic pregnancy is not viable, meaning it cannot result in a live birth.

