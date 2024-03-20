What Is Emily Ratajkowski's Net Worth? Fortune Explored As She Turns Old Engagement Ring Into 'Divorce Diamonds'

Emily Ratajkowski's marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard was a whirlwind romance that began with a surprise courthouse wedding in February 2018. The couple's union garnered significant attention due to its unconventional nature and Ratajkowski's outspoken views on relationships and feminism. Despite the unconventional start, Ratajkowski appeared happy and content in her marriage, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. However, in September 2022, news broke of their separation, marking the end of their four-year marriage despite their young son, Sylvester Apollo. Embracing her new chapter, she's marking the transition with a stunning piece of jewelry, symbolizing her journey forward.

What is Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth?

Emily Ratajkowski, an American model, author, and actress, boasts a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned for her appearances in both provocative and high-fashion magazines, she's equally celebrated for her pioneering embrace of Instagram fame, a departure from traditional modeling avenues.

Beyond her modeling success, Ratajkowski has established herself as a versatile actress, with a career that began in childhood. She has graced screens in various television and film projects. Despite her global recognition, Ratajkowski is a figure of controversy, with critiques leveled at her views on sexual expression, despite her alignment with feminist principles.

Born on June 7th, 1991, in London, England, Emily Ratajkowski is the only child of American parents. Her father, a painter and art teacher, and her mother, an English lecturer with a Ph.D. from the University of California, nurtured her upbringing in affluent areas of London before relocating to San Diego when she was five. Raised primarily in Encinitas, California, Ratajkowski exhibited a passion for theater and acting from a young age, staging performances for her family. Although she dabbled in soccer and ballet, her focus gravitated towards modeling and acting, ultimately defining her career trajectory.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emily Ratajkowski Dating History: From Brad Pitt To Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski turns old engagement rings to divorce diamonds

On Tuesday, the author of My Body delighted fans by sharing alluring topless selfies from her bed, showcasing her stunning and custom-crafted "divorce rings" from renowned jeweler Alison Lou. These new rings, a reinterpretation of her original Toi et Moi two-stone diamond engagement ring, featured a princess-cut diamond flanked by trapezoid side stones, elegantly adorning her right ring finger.

Additionally, she sported a similarly styled gold band on her right pinky, featuring the large pear diamond from her original engagement ring obtained four months after her wedding in February 2018. Both diamonds boast weights exceeding 3 carats each.

According to the brand, the deliberate choice to wear the pear diamond on her pinky was emblematic of the author's preference, symbolizing her past union in a unique way. For her new jewelry, the author sought a design that was both "fresh" and "timeless," drawing inspiration from Rihanna's celebrated pinky toe ring moment last May.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles dating history: From Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, a look at the singer's relationships