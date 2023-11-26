What is Eric McCormack's net worth? Exploring Will and Grace star's TV fortune and more

Eric McCormack is a Canadian-American actor who climbed the ladder of fame after his 2001 sitcom Will & Grace. The actor became quite a hit and even received an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor. Being a part of a hit sitcom has rewarded him with wealth and all good things. However, he recently made news for his relationship troubles that have led them to separate after 26 years of marriage. Let's take a look at Eric McCormack’s net worth and TV fortune.

Eric McCormack's TV fortune from being an actor in a hit sitcom

Eric McCormack played Will Truman alongside Messing. While Will was usually a reasonable and rational character, he did have his less-than-perfect moments, and as a lawyer, he wasn't always proud of them. Given his status on the show and his role as an openly gay character, it's easy to assume that McCormack paved the way for similar characters to follow. According to Celebrity Net Worth , McCormack has amassed a phenomenal net worth of $20 million during his time in the spotlight!

Eric rose to prominence after playing Will Truman in the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. McCormack was paid roughly $250,000 for his performance in the show, while the total amount for the season was $6 million. He has owned a property in Los Angeles since 1999, when he paid $1 million for it. According to CelebrityNеtWorth, the current asking price for the house is roughly $4 million. Eric McCormack's first appearance as an actor was on Hangin' In, where he played Jody in an episode in 1987. From 1994 to 1996, he played Col. Francis Clay Mosby in the western drama series Lonesome Dove: The Series. He was also well-known for his portrayal of Dr. Daniel.

McCormack did not slow down after the end of Will & Grace. Instead, he went on to star in three other TV shows, the most recent of which, The Other Black Girl, will premiere in 2023.

Eric McCormack split up with his wife, Janet Holden

Will & Grace star Eric McCormack has divorced his wife of 26 years, Janet Holden. Holden filed for divorce on Wednesday, alleging irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ , which broke the stunning news.

McCormack and Holden, both from Canada, married in August 1997, three years after meeting on the set of the Western series Lonesome Dove. Holden is now seeking spousal support.

McCormack has yet to respond publicly to the divorce news. He and Holden were last seen together at an Academy Awards viewing party in March. Back in 2007, McCormack talked about first falling in love with Holden on site.

