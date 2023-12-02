What is Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal? Exploring the infamous case as the actress breaks her silence

Trigger Warning: This articles has references to firearms

Felicity Huffman is most famous for her role in Desperate Housewives , but she made headlines back in 2019 for an entirely different reason, one she actually hopes to have avoided.

In 2019, a high profile college admission scandal was revealed in which several celebrities were known to have bribed the officials to get their children in premier American colleges. Read on to know more about the scandal and Felicity’s involvement in it.

The college admission scandal

Back in 2019, under the operation Varsity Blues a hidden college admission scandal came to light which was masterminded by college admission consultant Rick Singer . One of the accused that was named in it was actress Felicity Huffman.

She had worked with Singer in order to falsify her daughter’s SAT scores and get admission into her desired college. It was all part of a system of bribery that Rick Singer had developed which allowed rich parents to make sure that their children got the adequate score that helped them get admission to the college of their choice.

The FBI had investigated this scandal and federal charges were brought against about 33 individuals that were linked to the scandal including Huffman. She ended up serving almost two weeks in prison.

“They came into my home,” she recently revealed on ABC7. “They woke my daughters up at gunpoint. Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me and I asked if I could get dressed. I thought it was a hoax. I literally turned to one of the FBI people, in a flak jacket and a gun, and I went, ‘Is this a joke?'”

Huffman’s work with charity after imprisonment

After the whole ordeal and serving a short stint in prison, Huffman realized the gravity of her mistake and got to work in order to give back to the society through her mandatory community service as it was sentenced by the court.

She is now working with A New Way Of Life, a women's non-profit that is working to provide women struggling after incarceration a second chance at life.

Her work with the organization is also a chance for the Oscar nominated actress to make amends on her mistake and set a better example for her daughter.

