What is ‘Fleetwood Mac’ keyboardist Christine McVie's cause of death? Find out

Christine McVie, who was part of the British band Fleetwood Mac passed away on November 30, 2023. She passed away shortly in the company of her family after battling an illness. As per the singer’s death certificate, McVie was diagnosed with ‘metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin’. This meant that cancer had spread in McVie’s body but the primary source or tumor remained undetected.

Four months after her passing, McVie’s cause of death was revealed. The keyboardist suffered from ischaemic stroke which ultimately caused the death of the singer while cancer is listed as the secondary cause. Here is everything that we know about Christine McVie’s cause of death.

Christine McVie’s cause of death

Now four months after her death it is revealed that Christine McVie has suffered an ischaemic stroke which is one of the common types of strokes. In this stroke, a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery which leads to the brain. The blood clot is often formed in the arteries damaged by the plaque build-up and can occur in other arteries as well.

McVie’s death certificate also reveals that she was suffering from ‘atrial fibrillation’ which is the common type of heart arrhythmia. The heart arrhythmia causes your heart to beat in an irregular way, either too slowly or too fast.

Christine McVie’s health

Few months before her death, Christine McVie talked about her health struggles in an interview. The singer said that she wants to perform but her health is keeping her from performing anymore. McVie said, ‘I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem that debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak’.

