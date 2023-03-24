What is Fortnite Creative 2.0 and is it on console? Here's everything you need to know

It’s finally here! Fortnite is one of the biggest games ever made. The best thing about the game is that it is easy-to-use and allows you to enjoy the way you want. It’s something that fans have been waiting for a very long time. So after a lot of speculation, Epic games have finally released the highly-anticipated Fortnite Creative 2.0 or unreal editor which would help creators make their own designs, create assets, and publish it so that other gamers can enjoy it. For die-hard gamers, Fortnite 2.0 is going to revolutionize the world of gaming as it will take creativity to a whole new level. Fortnite 2.0 was released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A Fortnite leaker on Twitter revealed the release timings. Every player can have access to the new mode and can start creating their own adventures. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Creative 2.0 –

Fortnite Creative 2.0: What's new?

The latest version of Fortnite Creative 2.0 includes dynamic tools like VFX, sequencer, modeling, materials, and Control Rig. These tools are specially designed to cater to the players. Moreover, it also boasts of features like AI Scripting, spawning items, adding NPCs, etc. In addition to this, a new programming language has been created by Epic games which is being used in the application. This is a relatively simple language that will allow creators to get past obstacles and create designs with ease.

Is Fortnite Creative 2.0 on console?

Sadly, Fortnite Creative 2.0 will not be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One. It's unlikely that these consoles have the processing capacity necessary to use Creative 2.0 to create content.

How Fortnite Creative 2.0 works?

It's a free PC application that anyone can use to create their own video games and upload them on Fortnite.

