What Is George Miller's Favorite Scene From Chris Hemsworth And Anya Taylor-Joy Starrer Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? Director Reveals

George Miller, renownedly known for directing the Mad Max franchise, spoke about his favorite scene from Chris Hemsworth And Anya Taylor-Joy starrer Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He explains his favorite scene which “works elegantly” and tells the complete story.

Furthermore, the action film has a brief plot description. The film, which is set to release this month, also has a cast of famed celebs adding to the hype.

George Miller talks about his favorite scene in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Film Director George Miller spoke to ComicBook about his favorite scene of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reflecting on his thoughts regarding the film.

"My response to that is not so much one shot.... it's a little bit like asking me, or a composer or songwriter, what's your favorite note or favorite chord?" Miller said stating, "It's in conjunction with the others around them.”

Advertisement

“That the experience is offered to the audience. As you're making the film, there's a little competition and you say to yourself, 'Oh that's my favorite shot. Oh no, it's been replaced by this one,” Miller expressed.

The filmmaker added, "There's one that when I saw it, even when we were shooting... when Dementus is on foot, running away towards the end, and he's running into the mist. And then you hear a rumble, and you're not sure if it's score or what. Then you realize it's the vehicle that Furiosa's in.”

Meanwhile, IMDB cites that his upcoming sixth film sequel Mad Max: The Wasteland is currently in production.

About Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The film explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home, per ComicBook.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has a star-studded cast starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

The George Miller-directed film will be released on May 24, coming this Friday.

ALSO READ: Furiosa A Mad Max Saga: George Miller Shares Future Plans About The Saga; Says 'If I Get The Chance...'

ALSO READ: George Miller Talks About Furiosa's 'Smooth Shoot' Compared To Fury Road; Here's What Mad Max Director Has To Say