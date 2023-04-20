What is Gigi Hadid’s sarcastic dating advice amid Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk’s Coachella spotting?

Gigi Hadid has some dating advice.

The model likes to keep active on social media, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, a few days back, Gigi took to the story feature on her Instagram space and posted sarcastic dating advice. This came after her rumoured ex-beau Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly seen partying with Irina Shayk at Coachella. In case you missed Gigi’s Instagram story, don’t worry. We have got you covered! Read on to find out what it was.

Gigi Hadid’s sarcastic dating advice

On April 18 (Tuesday), Gigi took to her Instagram stories and reposted a picture of an old woman named June. In the photo, she could be seen holding up a sign with her best dating advice. It read, “Don’t”.

According to Just Jared, apart from the post, the Next in Fashion host did not add anything else to her now-disappeared Instagram story.

If reports are to be believed Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk were seen hanging out with each other for two consecutive nights over the Coachella 2023 weekend.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship timeline

Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, first made headlines in September 2022 when they were spotted spending time together at the New York Fashion Week afterparty. Soon, speculations about the actor and the model dating each other started doing the rounds. At the time, it was reported by PEOPLE that things between Leonardo and Gigi were casual and that they were just ‘getting to know each other’. Dating speculations fizzled out in February this year, before they sparked yet again when the duo were spotted at a mutual friend’s pre-Oscars party in March.

Neither Leonardo, nor Gigi have commented on these dating rumours yet.

