What Is Gilbert Syndrome? Condition Explored As Bachelor Star Joey Graziadei Opens Up About Diagnosis

Joey Graziadei, a familiar face from the Bachelor Star show, is bravely sharing his medical journey. Amidst his role in the show, fans noticed the yellowish tinge in his eyes, prompting questions. Graziadei addresses these concerns on his social media by revealing his diagnosis of Gilbert Syndrome, a benign liver condition causing mild jaundice.

What is Gilbert Syndrome?

According to Mayo Clinic, Gilbert syndrome, a prevalent and harmless liver condition, arises when bilirubin processing is impaired due to the breakdown of red blood cells. Typically inherited, it often remains undetected until found incidentally through blood tests, as it requires no treatment. Characterized by sporadic yellowish skin and eye discoloration caused by elevated bilirubin levels, it stems from an inherited gene mutation affecting enzyme production in the liver. While largely asymptomatic, occasional symptoms may prompt individuals to seek medical advice. Understanding the genetic basis and benign nature of Gilbert syndrome fosters awareness and reassurance among those affected by this common condition.

Joey Graziadei opens up about his Gilbert Syndrome diagnosis

In an Instagram video, Bachelor Star Joey Graziadei revealed that in high school, he was diagnosed with Gilbert syndrome. He began his video stating, “Hi everyone, I hope you are having a beautiful day. I wanted to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I'm seeing a lot of comments about, which is Joey's yellow eyes."

He continued, “So to give some context on that. I have to go all the way back to when I was in high school. I was sick for about a week and a half, and my mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor." The Bachelor further detailed how a routine visit led to the discovery of his elevated bilirubin levels, hinting at possible liver concerns. Following this revelation, he underwent ultrasound examinations and sought advice from various medical experts to address the potential underlying issues.

Graziadei said, “They found out that there was nothing necessarily wrong, like hepatitis, but they diagnosed me with something called Gilbert syndrome. At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy. It's something that does affect the whites of my eyes, giving them that jaundiced appearance. It's something I want to pay more attention to going into this year. I want to ensure my health is optimal. But I wanted to provide some background and reassure you that to my knowledge, I am healthy."

Graziadei shared his future plans, emphasizing a proactive approach to his health. He aims to prioritize hydration, sufficient sleep, and stress management, recognizing their significance in maintaining overall well-being amidst his health journey. He concluded adding, “I do appreciate everyone looking out for me and wondering if I'm OK, but to my knowledge, I'm as OK as can be, and I will continue to monitor it. So thank you very much.”

The Bachelor premiers on Monays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

