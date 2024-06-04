What Is Golden Buzzer In America's Got Talent And Why Is It Important? Here's What We Know

America's Got Talent season 19 has started with a bang, and we already have two standout contestants heading straight to the live shows!

On the premiere episode, which aired on May 28, judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel evaluated the talents of hopeful contestants. Among the many impressive acts, two stood out significantly.

America's Got Talent season 19: What is the use of Golden Buzzer?

Richard Goodall, an Indiana janitor, wowed the judges with his emotional rendition of Don't Stop Believin'. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi had everyone, including host Terry Crews, laughing uncontrollably with his stand-up routine.

Both Richard and Learnmore received Golden Buzzers from Heidi and Terry, respectively, securing their spots in the live shows. Terry praised Learn More, saying, Brother, you will never have to go back home again because you are here with us!

The Golden Buzzer is a special feature on America's Got Talent, first introduced in season 10. It allows judges or the host to send a contestant directly to the live shows if they are exceptionally impressed by the performance. This means even if other judges hit the red buzzer, the Golden Buzzer winner advances, giving them a huge advantage.

This season, there are even more opportunities for contestants to receive a Golden Buzzer. While Terry still has one Golden Buzzer, Simon, Sofía, Heidi, and Howie each have two to give out, increasing the chances for talented acts to move straight through the competition.

As of now, Richard Goodall and Learnmore Jonasi are the first to receive Golden Buzzers in season 19, guaranteeing their spots in the live shows later this year. Richard's performance of Don't Stop Believin' was particularly touching, earning high praise from Heidi, who said, "Richard, you knocked me off my feet. We all had the best time with you up there on that stage."

About The Golden Buzzer of America's Got Talent

The Golden Buzzer has been a predictor of success in past seasons. Six previous AGT winners received a Golden Buzzer during their auditions. These winners include ventriloquist Paul Zerdin (season 10), singer Grace VanderWaal (season 11), ventriloquist Darcy Lynne Farmer (season 12), singer Kodi Lee (season 14), poet Brandon Leake (season 15), and dance group the Mayyas (season 17).

With Richard and Learnmore setting the bar high, America's Got Talent season 19 promises to be an exciting and competitive season.

Tune in to see who else will earn a Golden Buzzer and advance to the live shows!

