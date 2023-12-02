What is iHeartRadios's Jingle Ball? Exploring the history of iconic Christmas Music Festival

iHeartMedia is set to spread holiday joy with its annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, featuring top artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, and more. This iconic live music event will visit major U.S. cities, culminating in an exclusive broadcast special on ABC on Dec. 21. The star-studded lineup includes performances in Tampa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

About iHeartMedia

ALSO READ: Who are Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir Carter? Exploring their lavish life and relationship with the singer

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the top audio company in the United States, connecting with nine out of 10 Americans each month. It operates through three business groups.

The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group, with a massive audience of a quarter-billion monthly listeners, has the widest reach among all U.S. media companies. Its audio leadership spans over 860 live broadcast stations in 160+ nationwide markets, the National Sales organization, and live/virtual events. It includes Premiere Networks, the largest network business in the industry, featuring the Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN), and BIN: Black Information Network, the first 24/7 national and local news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia is also a leader in audio industry analytics, targeting, and attribution, offering marketing partners its SmartAudio suite, utilizing data from a vast consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group encompasses the rapidly growing podcasting business, ranking first in downloads, unique listeners, revenue, and earnings. It also houses the leading iHeartRadio digital service, available on 250+ platforms and 2,000 devices, along with digital sites, newsletters, services, programs, advertising technology companies, and a prominent audio industry social media presence.

The Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the global leader in broadcast and webcast software.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule

For its 2023 tour, iHeartMedia teams up with ABC as the exclusive broadcast partner, marking a new multi-year agreement. Capital One continues as the national presenting partner for the ninth consecutive year, offering cardholders early access to tickets and exclusive experiences.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule Includes the Following:

Tampa, Florida – Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii, and Lawrence

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

Advertisement

The star-studded lineup features: Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Shaggy, LANY, Paul Russell, Kaliii, P1Harmony and AleXa.

Los Angeles – Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at the Kia Forum

The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony

Chicago – Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE and Kaliii

Detroit – Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Usher, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii and (G)I-DLE

New York – Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez

Boston – Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features: SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE

Washington, D.C. – Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE

Philadelphia – Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features: Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-DLE

Atlanta – Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

Advertisement

The star-studded lineup features: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii and NCT DREAM

Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida – Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amerant Bank Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features: Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, Nicky Jam, Shaggy, David Kushner, Kenya Grace, Kaliii, Paul Russell and AleXa

ABC will air “The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” on Dec. 21 at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST, with on-demand availability and Hulu streaming the next day.

Capital One cardholders get a special presale from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, while general ticket sales start on Oct. 6. Exclusive Capital One Access Passes offer pre-show events in select cities, featuring private performances and more.

As part of its commitment to positive change, iHeartMedia partners with charitable organizations in 10 tour cities, contributing a portion of ticket sales to initiatives like the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Kidd's Kids program.

This festive extravaganza, blending holiday spirit with chart-topping performances, continues iHeartMedia's tradition of delivering joy and entertainment to diverse audiences nationwide.

For more information about the company, visit iHeartMedia.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna overwhelmed by love for her movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, expresses gratitude to fans