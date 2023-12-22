What is Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House remake going to be about? Exploring his next project as he turns 43

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in the upcoming remake of the 1989 film Road House, originally played by Patrick Swayze.

Prime Video drops teaser of the remake of Road House featuring Jake Gyllenhaal

Prime Video recently released a sizzle reel that provided a sneak peek into some of their upcoming movies and series. The reel featured a glimpse of the remake of the 1989 movie, Road House, which starred Patrick Swayze. The new version of the movie will star Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes up the job of a bouncer at a rowdy roadhouse in the Florida Keys. However, he soon discovers that everything is not as it seems in this tropical paradise as he faces unexpected challenges. In the reel, Gyllenhaal is seen flaunting his ripped physique, adding to the anticipation of his fans.

Jake, who just turned 43, posted a picture on his Instagram account. In the picture, he is wearing a t-shirt with a photo of Patrick Swayze, the original lead in the movie Road House. Jake is smiling while enjoying food and wine. He also captioned the picture, thanking everyone for the warm birthday wishes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Holland spilled tea about working with his ‘idol’ Jake Gyllenhaal in MCU

A clip of the movie was earlier shared online

Jake Gyllenhaal was seen at a UFC event, where he shot a scene that was later posted online. In the video, Jack is seen entering the arena as the crowd gets hyped up. He then enters onstage and flexes his muscles before shaking hands with UFC president Dana White.

In the dramatic video shared online, Jake is seen slapping MMA world champion Jay Hieron after a war of words who plays Jake’s character competitor, Jack Harris, in the movie.

Just before Jake entered the ring amidst crowd cheer, UFC star Conor Mcgregor who was present, announced it to the crowd, “ We've got the biggest fight in Road House history, Harris versus Dalton UFC 222, Everyone in this arena, you're about to be part of my movie that's coming out with myself, Jake Gyllenhaal and A Joel Silver production. Make sure to cheer for the weigh-ins and let's go Las Vegas."

Directed by Mr and Mrs Smith fame Doug Liman, the film also stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Road House is set to release on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Top 6 highest-grossing movies of 2023 featuring Barbie, Oppenheimer, and more