What Is Jane Fonda’s Fitness Routine At 87? Actress Reveals

For some, following a fitness regimen can be tough to keep up with even for a week and that may be because of multiple reasons, but for Jane Fonda? She still finds time to be healthy and follow her own routine at the age of 87!

Fonda recently conversed with People magazine about working out and how it looks different at her current age. She revealed the outlet, “I essentially do everything I used to do, just slower.”

The veteran star shared that she used to be a “runner” but currently she loves to walk and loves being in the woods in the outdoors, “especially up and down hills.” The Grace and Frankie star also discussed how she manages to keep up with working out daily.

Fonda told the publication that she works out each day so it is essential for her to “mix up” the way she movies. She talked about alternating days doing upper body and working in her lower body for strength.

The veteran celebrity shared about finding some way to do cardio and, she revealed that “Walking outside is one of my favorite ways to do so.”

As per the outlet, the actress, who has been a long-time fitness enthusiast, and Supernatural (a virtual reality fitness platform available on Meta Quest) are collaborating together for a four-part project, which reportedly features Flow with Jane Fonda, Box With Jane Fonda & Ludacris, Jane Finda: Stretching and Jane Fonda: Team Workout.

While chatting with People magazine about the short form VHS to VR, she shared that she was, “surprised by how easy Supernatural was to pick up.” Fonda added, “We really bridged the past and future of fitness with this series. Aside from the technology, it felt as if no time had passed.”

The On Golden Pond star also shared about liking music, which was utilized in her content series. She said that having the correct music “ can make or break the workout, especially in cardio and aerobics," adding that a playlist that is “upbeat” is important along with having a “good attitude.”

She also shared that fitness is a huge part of her life, and getting to do it with the current technology is a “full circle moment.”

