What is Janelle Monáe's net worth as of 2023? Exploring wealth and fortune as she wins Spirit Of Soul Award

As of 2023, Janelle Monae's net worth stands at $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The accomplished artist has earned acclaim, winning a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Children's and Family Emmy Award. With eight Grammy Award nominations and honors like the ASCAP Vanguard Award, Rising Star Award, and Trailblazer of the Year Award, Monae has diversified her income streams.

Janelle Monae's net worth year-wise

Net Worth in 2023: $12 million

Net Worth in 2022: $14 million

Net Worth in 2021: $13 million

Net Worth in 2020: $12 million

Net Worth in 2019: $11 million

Janelle Monae's career and fortune

Her music career, highlighted by albums like The Arch Android, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer, has been a major income source. Successful both commercially and critically, these albums have garnered awards and a devoted fan base. Monae has also delved into acting, appearing in renowned films such as Hidden Figures and Moonlight, showcasing her versatility and contributing to her earnings.

Monae, known for her love of automobiles, has invested in a notable car collection, featuring high-end vehicles like the Audi RS E-Tron GT and the BMW 7 Series. In April 2020, Monae acquired a Hollywood Hills property for $3.9 million. Spanning 3,403 square feet, the estate consists of two interconnected houses with shared amenities like an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, wet bar, and an outdoor claw-footed bathtub, providing an extravagant outdoor living experience.

Janelle Monáe wins the Spirit Of Soul Award

Janelle Monáe kicked off The Soul Train Awards with a captivating performance of her latest single, Float, leaving viewers mesmerized. With raised champagne glasses, Monáe delivered a toast to life, goals, yet-to-be-made moments, and "to the people they can’t erase."

Draped in a flowered cloak, Monáe transitioned into a suit coat-styled leotard for a spirited performance of Champagne S—t, maintaining the lively vibes. The singer even invited host Keke Palmer to join the moment.

Acknowledged with the Spirit of Soul Award, presented by Flyana Boss's Bobbi Lanea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede, Monáe expressed gratitude for the recognition from their own "family." Reflecting on their grandmother's spirit, Monáe shared the wisdom of letting the spirit guide and emphasized the importance of taking care of family, a principle they've embraced throughout their career.

Expressing appreciation for the evolution of soul showcased at the awards, Monáe paid homage to industry icons like Grace Jones, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and the late Prince, whose spirit taught them that identity goes beyond conventional labels.

In closing, Monáe addressed systemic injustices and unchallenged abuses of power, urging viewers to be guided by the spirit of love, kindness, empathy, and peace. They emphasized the importance of creating a safe and equitable space for the community, concluding the speech with a call to let spirits guide them toward a better future.

